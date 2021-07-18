Ex-carer accused of assaulting resident and forcing medication into his mouth at rural Perthshire facility

A care worker allegedly assaulted three residents at a remote Perthshire facility for adults with learning difficulties.

Graeme Stuart is accused of force-feeding one man medication at the Corbenic Camphill Community, near Dunkeld.

The 51-year-old, of Craig Rossie View, Crieff, denies all the charges against him.

He is due to stand trial in February.

It is alleged that on several occasions between September 1 and 30, 2020, in Ossian House – at the centre of the community – Stuart, while acting in the course of his employment, assaulted a female resident by repeatedly seizing her on the body, restraining her against a wall and shouting at her.

Stuart is further accused of assaulting a male resident some time in November 2020, by seizing him and pulling him on the body.

The third charge Stuart faces alleges he assaulted another male resident on occasions between December 1, 2020, and January 31, 2021.

He is accused of repeatedly seizing the man, pulling him on the body, seizing him on the head and “forcing quantities of medication into his mouth”.

Stuart faces alternative, but similarly worded charges alleging he ill-treated and wilfully neglected the three residents, rather than assaulted them.

Stuart did not attend at Perth Sheriff Court when his case called on Friday.

Pleas of not guilty were tendered by solicitor Linda Clark.

A trial was set for February 8, with an intermediate hearing scheduled for January 20.

‘Holistic residential environment’

Located at Trochry and spread across 100 acres of land, the Corbenic Camphill Community provides day and residential care for up to 42 adults with learning difficulties.

It is part of the global Camphill family which provides a “holistic residential environment that meets the social, physical, emotional and economic needs” of its residents.

A spokesman declined to comment on the court case, but confirmed that Stuart was not longer employed at the facility.

“The safety of residents in Corbenic Camphill Community is given the highest priority,” he said. “Any cases of alleged or actual harm or assault would be investigated thoroughly and reported promptly to the relevant regulators and authorities.”

Earlier this year, inspectors investigating Covid-19 protocols at the community facility found some residents were suffering as a result of unsanctioned physical intervention techniques being used by employees.

At the time, a spokesman said the charity was “working to thoroughly address all of the findings” of the report.