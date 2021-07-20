Drivers warned to expect ‘significant delays’ during major Perth roadworks

Drivers in Perth have been told to expect “significant delays” for two weeks as roadworks get under way in August.

Motorists are being encouraged to allow extra time when travelling through parts of the city from Sunday August 1.

The resurfacing work will affect Main Street, Bridgend – from Gowrie Street to Isla Road and on East Bridge Street – and Lochie Brae, from the junction with Perth Bridge to Muirhall Road.

It will be carried out in five phases in an effort to keep disruption to a minimum.

Phase 1: Sunday August 1

Bridgend

This will cover the Perth Bridge junction from Gowrie Street to approximately Davidsons Chemist.

Perth Bridge, East Bridge Street, and Lochie Brae will be closed to all vehicles.

Traffic will be diverted via Queens Bridge, with local diversions for the Gannochy area via Dupplin Road and the Kinnoull Hill area via Manse Road.

Isla Road will also be closed to all vehicles for Scottish Water works. A diversion route will be in place via the A94, C438 Wolfhill and A93.

East Bridge St/Lochie Brae

This will involve resurfacing the Perth Bridge junction.

East Bridge Street and Lochie Brae will be closed to all vehicles. Traffic will be diverted as per the Bridgend work above.

Phase 2: Monday August 2-Friday August 6

Bridgend

This will cover the section from around Davidsons Chemist to Kwikfit.

The same diversion routes for phase one will remain in place.

The same roads will be closed as Phase One except Perth Bridge, which will be open only to cars due to safety barriers and cones.

There will be no right turn from Main Street onto Perth Bridge, with traffic diverted via Queens Bridge.

Southbound traffic on Main Street will run on the temporary traffic signals’ green light until pedestrians require to cross the road.

Bus services that use Perth Bridge will also be diverted via Queens Bridge.

East Bridge St/Lochie Brae

The second phase will involve resurfacing from Perth Bridge junction to Muirhall Road.

The road will be closed to all traffic with diversions in place as per phase one of the Main Street roadworks.

Phase Three: Sunday August 8

Bridgend

The third phase will tackle the Perth Bridge junction.

Traffic management and diversion routes will be the same as for Phase One.

East Bridge St/Lochie Brae

The Perth Bridge junction resurfacing will continue.

East Bridge Street and Lochie Brae will again close to all vehicles, with diversions in place as per phase one of the Main Street roadworks.

Phase 4: Monday August 9-Wednesday August 11

Bridgend

Phase four will cover the section from Kwikfit to the Isla Road junction.

Isla Road will be closed to all traffic with the same diversion as Phase One.

Perth Bridge, East Bridge Street and Lochie Brae will be open to traffic.

Major road resurfacing works will shortly be taking place in the Bridgend area of Perth for two weeks, starting on Sunday 1 August 2021. Road closures and diversions will be in place during the works (outlined in the image below). pic.twitter.com/ebU1oTTtJT — Perth & Kinross Council (@PerthandKinross) July 20, 2021

Phase 5: Sunday August 15

Bridgend

This will cover the Perth Bridge junction.

Traffic management arrangements will be the same as for phase one.

East Bridge St/Lochie Brae

The Perth Bridge junction resurfacing will continue.

East Bridge Street and Lochie Brae will again close to all vehicles, with diversions in place as per Phase One of the Main Street roadworks.

Throughout the works, there will be no on-street parking or loading on Main Street, East Bridge Street or Lochie Brae.