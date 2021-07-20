Raith Rovers seal loan signing from Stoke City as John McGlynn bolsters attack

Raith Rovers have confirmed the signing of highly-rated teenager Ethon Varian from Stoke City.

The striker arrives at Stark’s Park on loan until January 2022.

Courier Sport revealed on Saturday that Varian, 18, and midfielder Blaise Riley-Snow would both be joining the Kirkcaldy club.

Riley-Snow’s short-term deal until January was rubber-stamped on Monday morning, with international clearance for Varian’s move coming on Tuesday.

Both players could now feature in Rovers’ Premier Sports Cup tie against Livingston on Wednesday evening, having played in several of Raith’s pre-season friendlies.

ETHON VARIAN | Raith Rovers have made another acquisition and secured the signature of 18 year old striker Ethon Varian on loan from @stokecity Ethan is a Republic of Ireland U21 internationalist and has come through the ranks at The Pottershttps://t.co/rtjplUsTDL#yourrovers pic.twitter.com/YMqHpvW3QL — RRFC Official (@RaithRovers) July 20, 2021

Varian, a left-footed, 6ft forward, will add to a pool of attackers which includes James Keatings, Lewis Vaughan and Matej Poplatnik.

He is considered one to watch at the Bet365 Stadium, notching nine goals and six assists from 33 appearances for Stoke’s under-23 squad over the past two seasons in Premier League 2.

Varian has also represented Ireland once at under-21 level, entering the fray as a second-half substitute against Wales in March.