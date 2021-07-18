Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Monday, July 19th 2021 Show Links
Sport / Football / Scottish Championship

John McGlynn reveals what to expect from incoming Raith Rovers duo Ethon Varian and Blaise Riley-Snow

By Alan Temple
July 18 2021, 5.30pm
Raith boss John McGlynn.
Raith boss John McGlynn.

John McGlynn believes incoming midfielder Blaise Riley-Snow will provide the perfect blend of silk and steel in the Raith Rovers midfield.

The 6ft2in Englishman will join the Fifers along with Stoke City striker Ethan Varian once international clearance is received — and it is hoped that both players could be in the squad to face Livingston in the Premier Sports Cup on Wednesday.

Varian, 18, is already a highly-rated young talent at the Bet365 stadium and has been capped once for Ireland at under-21 level.

Varian in action

Riley-Snow, however, is far more of an unknown quantity for fans in the U.K. after emerging through the ranks with Barnet and Harefield United before turning out for Alicante City FC in Spain.

He won his deal following a fine trial period in Kirkcaldy and McGlynn reckons he will bring a different dimension to the Rovers set-up.

“Blaise has been over in Spain for the last couple of years and was in the lower leagues of England before that,” said McGlynn. “But he has come in and really impressed us.

“He is the profile of what we are looking for with regards to stature, size and ability because we don’t have that type of player in midfield.

“We were never, ever going to get a direct replacement for Regan Hendry so we had to think about what we have with Brad [Spencer], Dylan [Tait] and Ross Matthews and compliment them with some physicality.

“Blaise brings that to us.

“Ethan [Varian] is coming down from Stoke and he is an attacking player who will add to our options in that area.”

“We are in the process of waiting for clearance but both guys will become our players.”

McGlynn added: “We’ll do another deal during the week — a loan deal — and that will give us three more in. Allied with the guys we will get back like Ross Matthews, Frankie Musonda, Tom Lang, we’ll have a right good squad.”

EXCLUSIVE: Raith Rovers set to seal double transfer swoop as trialist identities are revealed

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]