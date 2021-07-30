Perthshire pensioner, 71, accused of falling asleep at wheel of van and crashing into two teenage girls

A pensioner has appeared in court accused of falling asleep while driving along a remote Perthshire road and mowed down two teenage girls, leaving them seriously hurt.

Ronald Craik allegedly drove off after the smash on the Inchmichael to Balbeggie road, near Rait.

It is alleged that the 71-year-old sped away from the scene with a smashed windscreen and caused an oncoming car to take evasive action to avoid him.

Craik, of Mansfield Road, Scone, denies all charges.

The allegations

Prosecutors alleged that Craik was driving a Citreon van dangerously on July 23, 2019, when he caused serious injury to two girls aged 14 and 15.

The charge alleges that he fell asleep while driving along the C-class route, lost control of the vehicle and mounted an embankment, colliding with the two girls.

It is claimed that the van was extensively damaged as a result of the collision.

Craik is further accused of failing to stop and give his name and address – as well as the details of the vehicle’s owner – to any person who had reasonable grounds to require them.

It is alleged that he continued to drive dangerously along the road – whilst his windscreen was smashed – and at excessive speeds.

Craik is accused of attempting to overtake a Mercedes Benz driven by Charlie Allan, lose control of his van and forcing another car, a blue Suzuki Jimny estate driven by Michael McKay, to take evasive action to avoid a collision.

Not guilty plea

Craik appeared before Sheriff William Wood at Perth Sheriff Court and tendered pleas of not guilty to all three charges.

The case was continued until September 2 for further enquiries and investigations by both prosecutors and Craik’s defence team.

According to court papers, the collision happened near the village of Rait, about 300m from the A90 Inchmichael interchange.