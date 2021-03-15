WATCH: Back to school – Primary pupils’ excitement as they return to the classroom

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Primary schools were bursting with excitement as children returned to class for the first time in more than 11 weeks.

Pupils in P4 to P7 went back to school today after more than eight weeks of home learning, joining their peers in P1 to P3 and nursery who returned on February 22.

At Fair Isle Primary School, in Kirkcaldy, children, their teachers and parents were delighted that schools had fully reopened after the second national lockdown.

Headteacher’s joy

Headteacher Vicki Bell was at the gate to greet children and said it was “absolutely wonderful” to have the entire school back.

She said: “You could see the smiles and the enthusiasm from the children outside.

“Having the families back together as a family coming through the gate this morning, it’s just wonderful, exciting and it’s where we’re meant to be.”

The school welcomed its P1 to P3 classes back three weeks ago and Mrs Bell said: “If you went into any class and asked them how it felt, they were just happy.

“They wanted to be back with their friends, they wanted to be back face-to-face with their teacher, so the children looked really excited this morning and happy to be back.”

Pupils’ excitement

P7 pupil Caseyleigh Wilson told us she had missed seeing all her classmates and teacher since December and was glad to be back.

She said: “I’m happy because I get to see everyone and I’m not stuck in the house because of lockdown anymore, and I’m happy because I can see Mrs Henderson now, and I can ask her in person rather than online for help.”

Evie Addison, in P4, told us she felt “nervous” in the morning but it felt “really good” to be back and she was pleased to see all her friends again.

Emilia Wisniewska, P5, was looking forward to playing and chatting with her friends at lunchtime. She said: “I feel good since I can see all of my friends.”

Jenna Haddow, P7, said: “I was a bit nervous but then I was happy to see all my friends.

She found learning at home challenging as time went on. She said: “It was easy but then it got a bit hard. I really wanted to be in the classroom instead of at home.”

Parents’ relief

Jenna’s mum Claire, waved off her and her siblings Casey, P3, and Zack, P5, before taking three-year-old Bella to nursery.

Claire told us: “I will miss them, they’ve been in the house for so long, but they need to get back.

“As much as the school has been fantastic with home learning they need to be taught by a teacher. I’m not a teacher, I can support them at home but they need to be in school for their emotional wellbeing, they need interaction with their peers.”

Dropping her children off at the gates, Andrea Jefferies told us her son Ronnie, P7, was delighted to be back at school like sister, Ruby, P3, who went back in February.

She said: “No more home schooling!

“I’m glad they’re back. They need some normality, to see their friends and get face-to-face education. It’s been hard.”

Angela Tasker was dropping off her children Sophie, P2, Chloe, P5, and Lewis Edgerton, P7, and said: “I’m glad they are back.

“Lewis is autistic and it’s been a challenge with him being off. He gets extra support but we didn’t have that at home, and he doesn’t ask for help.

“Sophie’s P2 teacher said she settled back in quicker this time than last time, so hopefully they will all settle quicker this time.”

Second phase of schools reopening

Schools only opened to children of key workers and vulnerable children at the start of term in January, and provided remote learning for all others.

Some secondary school pupils also returned to classes today, in the second phase of schools reopening fully.

They will receive some time in school before Easter, returning full-time after the holidays.