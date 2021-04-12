VIDEO: After more than 100 days away, Fife secondary pupils return to the classroom

Something went wrong - please try again later.

It’s been over 100 days since the corridors of Bell Baxter High School were last filled with the chatter and laughter of pupils.

Until today, the vast majority of those who attend the Cupar school have had to swap the classroom for the kitchen table or the desks in their bedroom.

That’s because in December, amid rising concerns about emerging Covid-19 variants, the Scottish Government announced that schools would move to remote learning after the Christmas break.