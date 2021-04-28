Face masks in school rule must have an end date says parent group

Something went wrong - please try again later.

An end date for face masks in schools has been demanded by a parents group.

All secondary school pupils have been required to wear face coverings in class and around school buildings since they returned after the Easter holidays, unless they are exempt.

But the UsForThem Scotland group has urged the Scottish Government to set a target date for the rule to be lifted, as the UK Government has already done.

It says children as young as 11 are having to wear masks all day in classrooms while adults can drink in beer gardens and politicians debate in parliament without them.

In England, the stipulation may be partially lifted on May 17.

Jo Bisset, UsForThem Scotland organiser, said: “Children in England now have an end in sight to permanent mask-wearing in school – Scottish kids deserve the same.

“The Scottish Government should set the same deadline, at least, and allow these children to have a normal school experience in what’s left of the academic year.

Children are still having to wear masks for the whole day, more than almost every other profession…” Jo Bisset, UsForThem Scotland

“Cases are dropping massively and the vaccination programme has meant other parts of society are getting back to normal.

“But children are still having to wear masks for the whole day, more than almost every other profession, including the politicians imposing this.

“It’s blatantly wrong that children should have to see images of groups downing pints in pub beer gardens while they have to stew in a face-covering for eight hours.”

‘Bombarded’ with emails

Education Secretary John Swinney previously told teachers he had been “bombarded” with emails from parents asking for masks to be removed from the classroom.

At a hustings hosted by the EIS teaching union last week, he said: “Believe you me, if I’ve had one email telling me to authorise the removal of face coverings from secondary pupils, I’ve had thousands, but it fits with the professional advice I’ve followed.”

He said epidemiological advice stated requiring masks was “the right thing to do” and he was erring on the side of caution for the safety of pupils and teachers.

Guidance

A Scottish Government spokesman said: “Current guidance states face coverings should be worn by pupils at all times, unless exemptions apply.

“The Scottish Government regularly reviews the policy position on face coverings in light of emerging scientific evidence and advice.

“The Education Recovery Group monitors the incidence and prevalence of Covid-19 in school communities and guidance is kept under review.”