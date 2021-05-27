Covid warning to Dundee parents over masks in playground as schools record new cases

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Dundee parents have been warned against breaking safety guidelines as city schools record new cases of Covid-19.

Alison Macgregor, head teacher at Forthill Primary School, urged parents to stick to the rules when visiting the school grounds.

A few parents, she said, had not been wearing face coverings while inside the playground or waiting at the school gates.

There has also been an increase in children bringing in items from home, including toys.

Under coronavirus restrictions, this is not permitted because of the increased hygiene and safety guidelines schools must follow.

The city has been enjoying more freedom since May 17 when it moved from level three to level two.

‘Follow guidance’

However Ms Macgregor urged parents to help keep families and pupils safe.

She wrote: “It was heartening to hear the First Minister‘s announcement that we have moved from level three to level two from May 17, with the increased freedom that brings.

“However, the positive direction of travel of depends on everyone remaining careful and continuing to follow guidance.

We still must make sure that any cases that are around are not spread any further.”

“There are still new cases daily in the city.

“We have noticed that a few adults are not wearing masks in the playground while waiting outside the gates.

“We’ve also seen an increase in the children bringing in items from home or parents handing items into the office for their children.

“We still must make sure that any cases that are around are not spread any further.”

New cases

The warnings come as cases of Covid-19 are linked with two Dundee schools.

Dundee City Council confirmed it was aware of cases at Glebelands Primary School and Morgan Academy.

It is not yet known how many pupils and staff are isolating as a result.

A council spokesman said: “We are aware of cases in the schools and have been working closely with NHS Tayside.

“With the assistance of public health, we are ensuring that the appropriate measures are being taken.

“The school and nursery have communicated with all families in their community and nursery directly about this.”

Testing facilities

Paul Clancy, executive director of children and families service at the local authority, echoed the plea to parents.

He has encouraged parents from schools across the city to take advantage of the testing facilities which are available to help fight the spread of the virus.

He wrote: “Over the last week there has been a rise in the number of Covid-19 cases in Dundee communities.

“We are strongly encouraging all families to take advantage of the testing facilities on offer across the city even if you do not have any symptoms.

“It is also very important as restrictions ease to continue to follow the guidance around social distancing, wearing a face covering and frequent hand washing.”