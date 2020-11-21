Thousands of Tayside and Fife RBS customers left without mobile banking service under Tier 3

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Courier daily newsletter

Sign up for our daily newsletter of the top stories in Courier country

Thousands of RBS customers across Tayside and Fife will be left without access to mobile banking while the regions remain in Tier 3.

The service has been axed in at least 35 towns and villages across the local authorities while travelling restrictions caused by the Covid-19 pandemic remain in place.

The plans will affect cash banking in prominent towns such as Brechin, Crieff and Cowdenbeath and will mean remote customers could now be forced to travel huge distances for face-to-face services.

Mid-Scotland and Fife MSP Alexander Stewart said the suspension would leave elderly and vulnerable customers anxious about their finances.

The Conservative politician said: “Whilst we must continue to do everything we can to stop the spread of the virus, RBS must ensure that vital banking services are still readily available in these communities.

“Our elderly and vulnerable in particular, especially our residents in rural and outlying areas, are already anxious at the moment and must not be cut off from banking activities.

“Banking services are essential and RBS must urgently explore other ways in how this can be delivered to customers.”

Roz McCall, Conservative councillor for Strathearn, called the move “unfair” on customers who have seen banks close in town centres across the region in recent years, to be replaced with a limited mobile service.

She said: “I will be seeking assurance from RBS that local cash machines will be stocked.

“I know precautions have to be taken in a Tier 3 area such as Perth and Kinross, but this move seems very unfair on our residents who rely on cash banking.

“Many local residents will understandably be very concerned by this announcement.”

RBS, which is owned by NatWest, has suspended the service while the local authorities remain in Tier 3. It will also apply if they are moved in to Tier 4.

An RBS spokesperson said: “The welfare of our customers and colleagues is our number one priority, which is why we have paused our mobile banking services in areas where restrictions have been tightened.

“We continue to carefully review the latest guidance from the UK Government and associated risks, and our own health and safety standard and procedures, to decide the right time to re-introduce this service.

“In the meantime we have specific measures to support vulnerable customers including cash delivery, dedicated telephony support for isolated and elderly customers and a companion card that allows friends or carers to pay for shopping on behalf of a customer in a safe way.”