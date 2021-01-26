Ten coronavirus deaths recorded in Tayside and Fife in past day

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Tayside and Fife have recorded ten deaths from coronavirus in the past 24 hours.

Fife recorded two deaths, Perth and Kinross saw three, while Angus had one and Dundee had four.

The area also saw 110 new cases, up from 74 yesterday.

The new positive cases include 24 in Angus, 16 in Dundee, 20 in Perth and Kinross and 50 in Fife.

It comes as Scotland has recorded 87 deaths from coronavirus in the past 24 hours.

The new figures brings the death toll under this measure – of people who first tested positive for the virus within the previous 28 days – to 5,796.

The latest Scottish Government statistics show 1,049 people have tested positive in Scotland in the last day. This is up from 752 the previous day.

The daily test positivity rate is 9%, up from 8.6% on the previous day.

There are 2,010 people in hospital confirmed to have the virus, down six in 24 hours.

Of these patients, 149 are in intensive care, an decrease of two.

Public Health Scotland said 437,900 people had received the first dose of a Covid-19 vaccine by 8.30am on Monday January 25, an increase of 22,498 from the previous day.

It added that 5,538 people have received the second dose, a rise of 522.

Since the beginning of the pandemic 20,404 people have tested positive for coronavirus across Tayside and Fife.

Of this number: 2,443 were in Angus, 5,679 in Dundee, 8,677 in Fife, and 3,495 throughout Perth and Kinross.

The total number of coronavirus deaths across Tayside and Fife is 736.