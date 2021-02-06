Turriff Show, one of Scotland’s biggest agricultural events, called off due to Covid-19

Something went wrong - please try again later.

One of Scotland’s biggest agricultural events – Turriff Show – is the latest event to fall victim to the Covid-19 crisis.

The show, which was due to take place on August 1-2 at The Haughs on the outskirts of Turriff, has been cancelled for the second year in a row due to the “continued uncertainty” of hosting large-scale events during the pandemic.

“It is with deep regret and much consideration that we had to make the extremely difficult decision that the next Turriff Show will take place in 2022 and not 2021 as we had hoped,” said Alan Gaul, president of the show, which is organised by the Turriff District Agricultural Association.

“The announcement of the release of the Covid vaccine gave us all fresh hope for our 2021 event, but as time has moved on and with the possibility of restrictions for mass gatherings, social distancing and lockdown measures continuing to be in place for the foreseeable future, and the uncertainty of how long it will be before we can return to some form of normality, it was felt to be the right decision to take.”

He said the show, which usually attracts more than 24,000 visitors to Turriff each year and more than 1,500 livestock entries, still plans to run a series of competitions later in the year.

These include its annual cereal growing contest and the popular carcase cattle and butchers’ lambs competitions.

“On behalf of the committee, I would like to thank everyone for their continued invaluable understanding and support for the association, especially during these unprecedented times and to all those involved in many ways with the ongoing pandemic,” added Mr Gaul.

“Our thoughts go out to every person and business who is currently and has been affected by the global Covid-19 pandemic and its restrictions.”

He said the show will next take place on Sunday July 31 and Monday August 1 2022.

The news of Turriff Show being postponed until next year follows the cancellation of other major farming events.

These include the Black Isle Show, which was due to take place at Mannsfield in Muir of Ord on August 5, but has been postponed until August 2022.

The Royal Northern Agricultural Society has also cancelled its summer educational event, Countryside Live.

The event was due to take place at Mackie’s of Scotland at Westertown, Rothienorman, on May 30-31. However, it will now take place in May 2022.

A decision on whether the Royal Highland Show will go ahead in June is due to be made next month.