Last of summer sun in Scotland as Met Office predict overnight downpours in Tayside and Fife

By Alasdair Clark
September 26 2021, 5.36pm Updated: September 26 2021, 5.37pm
Heavy rain is expected overnight and early Monday morning

Weather forecasters have said change is on the way in Scotland, with heavy rain and an end to the unseasonably warm September expected.

Downpours overnight are expected across Tayside and Fife, with Met Office forecasts showing the rain will be at its heaviest from around 3am on Monday.

Locals across Fife, Dundee, Perth and Kinross and Angus can expect the heavy rain to clear by around 11am, with overnight cloud and rain clearing to leave a chance of some sunny spells as well as blustery showers.

Overall, forecasters say it will feel cooler than recent weeks, with maximum temperatures of 15°C.

Falling temperatures predicted by Met Office

The Met Office predict Tuesday will be slightly drier, with some sunny spells throughout the day in Dundee before a chance of light rain from around 7pm.

Further heavy showers are expected across Tayside and Fife on Thursday.

It comes after what forecasters said was an “unseasonably warm” September, with highs of 20°C in parts of Tayside and Fife today.

Maximum temperatures will drop by more than 5°C for most of the week, with current forecasts suggesting the mercury will rarely climb above 15°C. Overnight, the Met Office is currently expecting temperatures to drop to single digits.

Dundee is expected to see showers on Tuesday

BBC meteorologist Ben Rich said on Sunday that people across the country should enjoy the last of the warm weather, with the wet weather on its way.

“One thing it has been over recent days is warm. Unusually warm for September.

“We have one more of those unusually warm days to come today with a lot of dry weather and sunshine around.

Colder weather explained

“But western parts of the UK will see some rain later on and that is the start of quite a big change in the weather system.

“It is going to feel markedly cooler in the next few days, particularly by the middle part of the coming week.”

Met Office meteorologist Adam Thornhill explained: “For the rest of this week and for the weekend, we will continue to see low pressure systems bringing blustery weather to the north of the UK whereas further south the drier, warmer weather remains thanks to the influence of high pressure extending up from the Azores.

“However, a shift in the position of the jet stream brings a change in our weather next week, allowing a cold front associated with a low-pressure system in the North Atlantic to spread eastwards bringing wet and windy conditions across the whole country throughout Monday.”

