Temperatures in Tayside and Fife to drop below freezing as forecasters predict cold weekend

By Alasdair Clark
February 10 2022, 7.35pm Updated: February 10 2022, 8.16pm

Temperatures are expected to drop overnight with the mercury falling to -4°C in some parts of Dundee and Fife.

Forecasters have predicted a cold weekend lies ahead, with widespread frost on icy patches expected Friday due to cold temperatures overnight.

It’s expected to remain dry on Friday, with only light showers forecast on late on Thursday evening in Dundee.

It comes after some locals woke up to a dusting of snow in Tayside and Fife on Thursday, with gales earlier in the day causing some transport disruption.

Gusts of over 50mph were recorded in some areas, including at Leuchars in Fife where wind speeds of 54mph were observed earlier today.

Snow limited to Thursday in Dundee and Fife

Weather forecasters at the Met Office say the area is unlikely to see more snow over the weekend, with the white stuff limited to the north and west.

Saturday morning will see some clouds, with sunshine and dry spells expected from around 9am onwards.

“Most parts will remain dry with plenty of sunshine, though feeling cold after a frosty start.”

“Turning wet and windy in the northwest later,” the Met Office said of Friday’s forecast.

Weekend weather

Despite the sun the weekend will feel very cold, with a “feels like” temperature of -2° in Dundee on Saturday morning. 

Gales of over 30mph are expected throughout most of the day on Saturday across Dundee, Angus and Fife, with the wind forecast to be slightly calmer in Perth and Kinross.

The outlook for Saturday evening onwards reads: “Cloudy with some rain early Saturday, then sunshine and occasional showers, these mainly in the west.

“Mainly dry on Sunday and Monday with just a few showers.”

