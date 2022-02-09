Tayside and Fife braced for snow and gales as electricity supplier warns of potential disruption

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Gales and snow are set to hit parts of Tayside and Fife – as an electricity supplier gears up for potential disruption to the network.

Gusts approaching 50mph are predicted by the Met Office on Thursday as an unsettled spell of weather continues.

A yellow warning is in place from 3am to noon tomorrow for wind, covering the entire region.

Forecasters have also issued a yellow warning for snow covering most of Perthshire, from 4pm on Wednesday until 11am on Thursday.

It follows disruption caused by Storms Malik and Corrie less than a fortnight ago.

Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks (SSEN) – which has already dealt with several major outages in Tayside this winter – says it has moved to “weather warning” status.

A statement from the company said: “SSEN Distribution is moving to weather warning status in anticipation of gale-force winds forecast to move across its north of Scotland operating region from the early hours of Thursday morning.

“In preparation for this unsettled weather, we have enacted our well-established resilience plans, and we are both increasing and moving additional resources to key locations in anticipation of any potential damage.

“We are also in contact with local resilience partners to aid preparations.

“We will continue to monitor weather forecasts and provide updates if the situation changes.”

What is the advice for customers?

SSEN customers are being encouraged to prepare for a disruption to supplies by:

Saving the emergency power cut number – 105 – to their phones to report power cuts or damage to the electricity network.

Downloading SSEN Power Track app on Android or Apple, which provides details of power cuts and restoration times. Customers can also report power cuts and network damage through the app – which can also be viewed online.

Going to the SSEN website where there is advice and information on how to deal with a power cut, or to chat live to an adviser.

Following SSEN on Facebook and Twitter for regular updates.

People can also join the firm’s priority services register, which offers extra support, if they are:

Deaf or hard of hearing

Disabled

Living with children under five

Blind or partially sighted

Living with a chronic illness

Using medical equipment/aids reliant on electricity

Over 60

Categorised as being at high risk or extremely high risk of severe illness from coronavirus

More information is available on the priority services register on 0800 294 3259.

Met Office forecast

⚠️ Yellow weather warning issued ⚠️ Snow across some northern and central parts of Scotland

Wednesday 1600 – Thursday 1100 Latest info 👉 https://t.co/QwDLMfRBfs Stay #WeatherAware⚠️ pic.twitter.com/Z6g9i0lrVz — Met Office (@metoffice) February 9, 2022

According to the Met Office’s regional forecast for Tayside and Fife, there will be strong to gale-force south-westerly winds with occasional snow showers in some areas on Wednesday night, and overnight lows of freezing.

The forecast for Thursday adds: “A very windy start with gales, locally severe, and frequent showers, hill snow.

“Winds and showers easing later in morning, then sunnier afternoon. Maximum temperature 6°C.”

Friday will be mainly dry and bright with some sunshine ahead of a “changeable” weekend which should see conditions becoming milder.