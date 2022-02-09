Tayside and Fife braced for snow and gales as electricity supplier warns of potential disruption

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Tayside and Fife braced for snow and gales as electricity supplier warns of potential disruption

By Lindsey Hamilton
February 9 2022, 8.14am Updated: February 9 2022, 10.54am
Strong winds are expected to hit Tayside and Fife.
Strong winds are expected to hit Tayside and Fife.

Gales and snow are set to hit parts of Tayside and Fife – as an electricity supplier gears up for potential disruption to the network.

Gusts approaching 50mph are predicted by the Met Office on Thursday as an unsettled spell of weather continues.

A yellow warning is in place from 3am to noon tomorrow for wind, covering the entire region.

Forecasters have also issued a yellow warning for snow covering most of Perthshire, from 4pm on Wednesday until 11am on Thursday.

It follows disruption caused by Storms Malik and Corrie less than a fortnight ago.

Angus power storm damage
SSEN engineers reconnecting supplies near Edzell after Storm Corrie.

Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks (SSEN) – which has already dealt with several major outages in Tayside this winter – says it has moved to “weather warning” status.

A statement from the company said: “SSEN Distribution is moving to weather warning status in anticipation of gale-force winds forecast to move across its north of Scotland operating region from the early hours of Thursday morning.

“In preparation for this unsettled weather, we have enacted our well-established resilience plans, and we are both increasing and moving additional resources to key locations in anticipation of any potential damage.

A van offering hot meals to people in Kirriemuir on behalf of SSEN during outages in November.

“We are also in contact with local resilience partners to aid preparations.

“We will continue to monitor weather forecasts and provide updates if the situation changes.”

What is the advice for customers?

SSEN customers are being encouraged to prepare for a disruption to supplies by:

  • Saving the emergency power cut number – 105 – to their phones to report power cuts or damage to the electricity network.
  • Downloading SSEN Power Track app on Android or Apple, which provides details of power cuts and restoration times. Customers can also report power cuts and network damage through the app – which can also be viewed online.
  • Going to the SSEN website where there is advice and information on how to deal with a power cut, or to chat live to an adviser.
  • Following SSEN on Facebook and Twitter for regular updates.
A tree blown down during recent stormy weather.
A tree blown down during recent stormy weather.

People can also join the firm’s priority services register, which offers extra support, if they are:

  • Deaf or hard of hearing
  • Disabled
  • Living with children under five
  • Blind or partially sighted
  • Living with a chronic illness
  • Using medical equipment/aids reliant on electricity
  • Over 60
  • Categorised as being at high risk or extremely high risk of severe illness from coronavirus

More information is available on the priority services register on 0800 294 3259.

Met Office forecast

According to the Met Office’s regional forecast for Tayside and Fife, there will be strong to gale-force south-westerly winds with occasional snow showers in some areas on Wednesday night, and overnight lows of freezing.

The forecast for Thursday adds: “A very windy start with gales, locally severe, and frequent showers, hill snow.

“Winds and showers easing later in morning, then sunnier afternoon. Maximum temperature 6°C.”

Friday will be mainly dry and bright with some sunshine ahead of a “changeable” weekend which should see conditions becoming milder.

Up to 2,500 trees to be lost at Perthshire wood after storm damage

