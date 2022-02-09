Dundee team news for Hearts clash: Full-back issues but positive progress on Zeno Rossi switch

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dundee boss James McPake has decisions to make on his full-backs ahead of tonight’s trip to third-placed Hearts.

The Dark Blues head to Tynecastle on a nine-match run without a victory in the Premiership desperate for points that can get them off the foot of the table.

And they have some injury issues to deal with on top of right-back Vontae Daley-Campbell’s suspension.

The Leicester City loanee will miss tonight’s trip as well as Monday’s Scottish Cup clash at Peterhead after his straight red card against Ross County.

Christie Elliott also has a knock while left-back Jordan Marshall could return to the squad.

On top of that, goalkeeper Adam Legzdins has a slight injury while the club waits on a scan to determine the extent of a back issue suffered by midfielder Paul McGowan.

Dundee boss James McPake said: “Legzdins is struggling, Christie Elliott is struggling and we’re waiting to hear on Paul McGowan but apart from that we’re healthy.

“Jordan Marshall might be in the squad, he had felt his hamstring a wee bit but we’re hopeful.”

That could see Jordan McGhee pressed back into defensive responsibilities against his old club.

Zeno Ibsen Rossi

Meanwhile, progress has been made on the potential arrival of Bournemouth defender Zeno Ibsen Rossi on loan.

The centre-back had agreed a switch north of the border as the transfer deadline approached only for a problem with paperwork from the English club being delayed.

That saw the case put to FIFA to ratify the loan deal and Dundee are confident the decision from the governing body will be a positive one.