Dundee team news for Hearts clash: Full-back issues but positive progress on Zeno Rossi switch

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Dundee team news for Hearts clash: Full-back issues but positive progress on Zeno Rossi switch

By George Cran
February 9 2022, 9.00am
Dundee's Vontae Daley-Campbell, Adam Legzdins and Bournemouth defender Zeno Ibsen Rossi.
Dundee's Vontae Daley-Campbell, Adam Legzdins and Bournemouth defender Zeno Ibsen Rossi.

Dundee boss James McPake has decisions to make on his full-backs ahead of tonight’s trip to third-placed Hearts.

The Dark Blues head to Tynecastle on a nine-match run without a victory in the Premiership desperate for points that can get them off the foot of the table.

And they have some injury issues to deal with on top of right-back Vontae Daley-Campbell’s suspension.

The Leicester City loanee will miss tonight’s trip as well as Monday’s Scottish Cup clash at Peterhead after his straight red card against Ross County.

Dundee defender Vontae Daley-Campbell was shown a red card against Ross County.

Christie Elliott also has a knock while left-back Jordan Marshall could return to the squad.

On top of that, goalkeeper Adam Legzdins has a slight injury while the club waits on a scan to determine the extent of a back issue suffered by midfielder Paul McGowan.

Dundee boss James McPake said: “Legzdins is struggling, Christie Elliott is struggling and we’re waiting to hear on Paul McGowan but apart from that we’re healthy.

“Jordan Marshall might be in the squad, he had felt his hamstring a wee bit but we’re hopeful.”

That could see Jordan McGhee pressed back into defensive responsibilities against his old club.

Zeno Ibsen Rossi

Zeno Ibsen Rossi in action for Kilmarnock last season.

Meanwhile, progress has been made on the potential arrival of Bournemouth defender Zeno Ibsen Rossi on loan.

The centre-back had agreed a switch north of the border as the transfer deadline approached only for a problem with paperwork from the English club being delayed.

That saw the case put to FIFA to ratify the loan deal and Dundee are confident the decision from the governing body will be a positive one.

 

Dundee’s next five Premiership clashes – where do the elusive wins come from for under-fire Dark Blues?

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]