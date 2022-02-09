St Johnstone legend Jason Kerr hailed for cat handling as Kurt Zouma outrage escalates

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
St Johnstone legend Jason Kerr hailed for cat handling as Kurt Zouma outrage escalates

By Eric Nicolson
February 9 2022, 9.07am Updated: February 9 2022, 9.35am
Jason Kerr lifts cat off the pitch.
Jason Kerr will forever be revered by St Johnstone fans for lifting two trophies as club captain.

Now at Wigan Athletic, the defender has become a social media star for his handling of a cat that entered the field of play.

On the night West Ham United’s Kurt Zouma – who had been caught on video kicking and slapping a pet – was being booed while playing against Watford, Kerr was being applauded for his cat kindness.

Cat me if you can…
He’s got that loving feline as cat chase comes to an end.
Jason Kerr takes cat off the pitch at Hillsborough.

During his team’s EFL League One match away to Sheffield Wednesday at Hillsborough, the animal found its way onto the pitch while the game was in progress.

In the fourth minute of stoppage time, Kerr and fellow Scot Callum Paterson tried their best to usher it away.

‘Jason Kerr, cat carer’

The cat seemed to be enjoying the attention and, after lying down on its side at the edge of the pitch, eventually let Kerr pick it up and hand it to a member of the Hillsborough ground staff.

A video of the incident has gone viral, with Kerr being held up as an example of the caring side of footballers.

“Forget about Kurt Zouma, cat abuser. Here’s Jason Kerr, cat carer”, read one tweet.

Another tweet read: “Remember for every Zouma there’s a Jason Kerr.”

Unfortunately, Kerr and his Wigan team-mates didn’t leave Yorkshire with the result they wanted.

They lost the match 1-0.

‘I had to do my job’

Meanwhile, West Ham boss David Moyes has defended his selection of Zouma, whose actions are being investigated by Essex Police.

Kurt Zouma’s West Ham selection has been criticised.

Moyes told the BBC’s Match of the Day: “It’s something we’re all disappointed with and something we can’t understand.

“He’ll learn from it [but] today I had to pick a football team that gave me the best chance of winning the game as manager of West Ham.

“I know how people feel, but I’m also a football manager here.

“My feeling was that Kurt has apologised and I understand a lot of people will not just be accepting of an apology.

“But to me he came out and [apologised] honestly and I had to do my job.”

