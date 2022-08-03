Peter Ferguson: Who is controversial Fife-based events boss behind failed Perth festival?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Peter Ferguson: Who is controversial Fife-based events boss behind failed Perth festival?

By Alasdair Clark
August 3 2022, 12.51pm Updated: August 3 2022, 1.18pm
Peter Ferguson
Dunfermline-based businessman Peter Ferguson is one of hundreds of company bosses caught up in controversy over the government’s bounce back loan scheme.

Mr Ferguson, whose company was behind the ill-fated Party at the Park in Perth, has been banned by the Insolvency Service from becoming a company director.

He is one of hundreds of directors now thought to have benefitted from loans they weren’t entitled to.

The Insolvency Service say Mr Ferguson, through his events company Beautiful Digital Events Limited, applied for a £50,000 government loan amid the height of the coronavirus crisis.

Who is Peter Ferguson?

Businessman Mr Ferguson has long connections to events management companies.

As well as the now-defunct Beautiful Digital Events Limited (BDEL), which traded from Dulloch in Dunfermline, the 46-year-old had connections to several other companies.

One of his other businesses organised the popular Party at the Palace event in Linlithgow.

Peter Ferguson hosting one of his events.
Hoping to replicate the success of this event, Mr Ferguson also organised Party at the Park in South Inch, Perth, which had to be cancelled due to Covid-19.

The event was re-organised for June 2022 before being cancelled for a second time, with ticketholders issued a refund.

In his now-deleted LinkedIn profile, Mr Ferguson, who lives in Edinburgh, was listed at chief executive of BDEL and as a graduate of Robert Gordon University in Aberdeen.

Poker win

Earlier this year, on a holiday in Las Vegas, Mr Ferguson hit the headlines after turning an £11.50 bet into a £213,000 poker win.

But Mr Ferguson has since featured in a BBC report on the bounce back scheme, leading to renewed interest in his business affairs.

Why was Peter Ferguson banned as a company boss?

In April the Insolvency Service listed a six-year sanction against Peter Ferguson, banning him from being a director of any company.

A BBC report suggests up to 16,000 businesses may have gone bust before paying back Covid-support loans issued by the UK Government.

Mr Ferguson is among the company directors who have been sanctioned as a result of applying to the scheme, despite being allegedly ineligible.

Accounts for BDEL, formerly PDF Productions, showing net assets of £1 in 2019.
The Insolvency Service says a company had to be active before March 2020 in order to be eligible.

Despite applying for the £50,000 cash boost, BDEL had filed dormant accounts in November 2019 and 2020 — which means it did not meet the eligibility criteria.

The company posted a £210,000 turnover to support its application, despite dormant accounts from 2019 showing net assets of £1.

The company was still able to obtain the loan, which the government says Mr Ferguson used to purchase two vehicles worth more than £19,000.

‘Deep sorrow’ at company liquidation

In addition, he also withdrew an additional £13,515 in salary, dividends and bank transfers.

In a statement, Peter Ferguson said he had been advised to place BDEL into liquidation before the loan was repaid.

He said: “With the in-person events industry in Scotland wiped out overnight, I sought a loan to move into the digital events space.

“Despite our best efforts and much to my deep sorrow, this service failed. I was advised to liquidate the company, having been willing to repay the loan up to that point.”

[[title]]