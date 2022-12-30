New Year Honours 2023: Full list of recipients in Tayside and Fife

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Scotland

New Year Honours 2023: Full list of recipients in Tayside and Fife

By Kieran Webster and Alasdair Clark
December 30 2022, 10.30pm
Tayside Fife New Year Honours 2023 list
The list of locals featured in the list has been revealed.

The list of people from across Tayside and Fife recognised in the New Year Honours list for 2023 has been revealed.

The honours – the first to be issued during the reign of King Charles III – recognise people’s achievements in public life and those who have shown commitment to serving the UK.

It includes a host of well-known names from across the country, including figures from the world of business, politics and entertainment such as Olympic heptathlon gold medallist Denise Lewis who has been made a dame.

Meanwhile, actor and broadcaster David Harewood has been made an OBE, joining Queen guitarist Sir Brian May who was knighted for services to music and charity.

Sports stars – including Scotland captain Andy Robertson and four players from the England women’s teamhave also been handed gongs

But it is not just celebrities and other household names who have been recognised, with local figures from across Dundee, Angus, Fife and Perth and Kinross also earning recognition.

You can see the full list and explanation of what each UK honour means below.

Officer of the Order of the British Empire (OBE)

This is awarded for having a major local role in any activity, including people whose work has made them known nationally in their chosen area.

  • Professor Colin Kidd, Strathkinness, Fife: Professor of history, University of St Andrews. For services to history, to culture and to politics.
David Sutherland.
  • David Sutherland, Broughty Ferry, Dundee: Illustrator, The Beano. For services to illustration.

Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE)

Awarded for an outstanding achievement or service to the community.

  • Shirley Linton, Dundee: For charitable service in Dundee.
Shirley Linton will receive a MBE. Image: DC Thomson
  • Louise Purvis, St Andrews, Fife: For voluntary service to the prison community in Scotland.
  • Lorna Walker, St Andrews Fife: Honorary senior lecturer of medieval history, University of St Andrews. For services to higher education.

British Empire Medal (BEM)

Awarded for a ‘hands-on’ service to the local community such as charitable or voluntary activity. 

Jess Smith will receive a British Empire Medal. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Companion of the Bath (CB)

Awarded to senior military officers or senior civil servants.

  • Dr Christine Middlemiss, Edinburgh: Born in Montrose, she is the chief veterinary officer at the department for environment, food and rural affairs. For services to the veterinary and farming sectors.
Montrose born Christine Middlemiss will receive a CB. Image: Defra

The full list UK-wide honours list is published by the Cabinet Office.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Scotland

Police are appealing for information (David Cheskin/PA)
Man in serious condition after New Year’s Day attack in Glasgow
Emergency services at the scene of the fire at the New County Hotel in Perth (Elaine Blair/Twitter/PA)
John Swinney ‘concerned’ after early-morning hotel blaze
The list of locals featured in the list has been revealed.
Rape sentencing in Scotland not a 'pressing problem' appeal judges rule
Flooding caused a landslip south of Carstairs (Network Rail/PA)
Railway line between Glasgow and Carlisle to remain closed until Friday
Several babies were born in Scotland shortly after the bells (PA)
Parents celebrate special start to 2023 with arrival of new year babies
Flooding caused a landslip south of Carstairs (Network Rail/PA)
Railway lines closed after heavy rain causes damage
The list of locals featured in the list has been revealed.
'Some people do crosswords or Sudoku - I go looking up dead people!' says…
The body of a man has been recovered from the Water of Leith at Saughtonhall Avenue (Streetview/PA)
Body found in search for missing Edinburgh man
The crash occurred in Glasgow on Friday morning (PA)
Police officer taken to hospital after crash
Average house prices in Scotland have risen by more than £23,000 (Danny Lawson/PA)
Average house price up by more than £23,000, figures show

Most Read

1
kingsway bypass
Dundee bypass ‘consigned to history’ as A90 plan takes shape
16
2
Baby Harper Carr first Fife baby of 2023
Baby Harper, born at 12:21am, is Fife’s first baby of 2023
2
3
The list of locals featured in the list has been revealed.
Doctor ‘forced to let down cancer patients’ after being kicked off Dundee flight
4
Dundee Parking Ticket hotspots
Top 15 parking ticket hotspots in Dundee revealed
2
5
The list of locals featured in the list has been revealed.
10 best Dundee, Angus, Perthshire and Fife homes of 2022 – chosen by our…
6
The list of locals featured in the list has been revealed.
Jewellery firm fails to return Dundee student’s Gucci bracelet worth hundreds after liquidation
7
Prime drink sale
Perth eBay seller lists bottles of viral Prime drink for £250
2
8
The list of locals featured in the list has been revealed.
Perthshire to start 2023 under yellow snow warning
9
The list of locals featured in the list has been revealed.
Desperate Fife Buckfast thief’s prison ‘dry-out’ wish granted by sheriff

More from The Courier

The list of locals featured in the list has been revealed.
Dunfermline v Falkirk in League One OFF following pitch inspection
The list of locals featured in the list has been revealed.
League One clash between Dunfermline and Falkirk in doubt as pitch inspection arranged
The list of locals featured in the list has been revealed.
Sheep industry leaders seal partnership agreement
Police block County Place after the fatal fire at the New County Hotel. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
New County Hotel fire: Three people confirmed dead in Perth blaze
Dundee stalwart Cammy Kerr has spoken of his desire to manage the Dark Blues one day.
Dundee are over their relegation hangover but complacency must be avoided warns Cammy Kerr
The list of locals featured in the list has been revealed.
Cost of living crisis fuelling crime surge across Tayside as top cop warns of…
The list of locals featured in the list has been revealed.
St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson wants Premiership 'breathing space' - and beating Dundee United…
The list of locals featured in the list has been revealed.
Festive season behind bars for Dundee teenager after bell-ringing bail breach
The list of locals featured in the list has been revealed.
Meet the 14 Courier Gold Star award winners who shone in Tayside and Fife…
Drey Wright
Drey Wright pledges St Johnstone will be fast starters against Dundee United after 'criminal'…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented