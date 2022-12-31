Campaign to clean up Loch Leven as a protected wild swimming hotspot

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics Scottish politics

Campaign to clean up Loch Leven as a protected wild swimming hotspot

The natural beauty of Loch Leven should be cleaned up and and promoted as a protected wild swimming hotspot, under plans floated by a local MSP.
Derek Healey By Derek Healey
December 31 2022, 12.01am Updated: January 1 2023, 9.51am
Photo of Derek Healey
Kirkgate Park, Kinross. Image: Steve MacDougall

The natural beauty of Loch Leven should be cleaned up and and promoted as a protected wild swimming hotspot, under plans floated by a local MSP.

The picturesque spot is a favourite for Loony Dookers who take the plunge to welcome in the new year.

It is also famously the site of Mary Queen of Scots’ last prison escape, inspiring a hit film starring Margot Robbie.

Plagued by algae blooms

But it has been plagued by rising levels of toxic blue-green algae blooms, leading to the water being closed off during peak season when visitors, bathers and dog walkers are out in force.

Toxic blue-green algae bloom – caused by a bacteria called cyanobacteria – can, at its worst, kill wild animals, livestock and domestic pets.

Algae blooms at Loch Leven. Image: Steve Brown

Causes being studied for the bloom include treated sewage from two waste-water treatment plants and inundated sewer systems.

Run off from local agriculture and farm fields, and naturally occurring phosphorus made worse by rising temperatures are also being investigated.

Deadline looms

Green party MSP Mark Ruskell, who represents Mid Scotland and Fife, wants the loch to be granted designated bathing water status.

He says the title could transform Loch Leven into a hotspot for wild swimming, paddle sports, and a range of other health boosting activities.

Scottish Green MSP Mark Ruskell. Image: Supplied

Mr Ruskell said: “Instead of people being able to make the most of the waters as a wild swimming hotspot or being able to use paddle boards and canoes respectfully, mindful of its role as a bird and nature reserve, we all too often see the warning signs going up to stay out.”

The deadline to apply for the status from government agency the Scottish Environment Protection Agency, known as Sepa, is in March.

“I’d love to hear from everyone who swims at and uses Loch Leven to let me know exactly which parts of the shoreline we should look to have as designated spots,” he added.

Economic boost

The Scottish Greens MSP also pointed to the “potential good economic knock-on effects” for local businesses, nature charities and the wider area as a whole.

The algae can be hard to spot. Image: Steven Brown.

He suggested the move could see similar benefits to those already enjoyed in areas like the Cairngorms and Loch Lomond.

Lochleven Castle, where Mary Queen of Scots was held captive, has been inaccessible since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic and will remain closed until repairs are made to make it safe.

