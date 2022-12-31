Walk-ins at Glenshee Ski Centre refused entry as resort misses out on heavy snow

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Walk-ins at Glenshee Ski Centre refused entry as resort misses out on heavy snow

Stephen Eighteen By Stephen Eighteen
December 31 2022, 5.52am
Glenshee. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Glenshee. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

Glenshee Ski Centre has reluctantly had to turn away some walk-in customers due to the lack of snow so far this winter.

December has been relatively wintry in Scotland, with spells of snow even at low levels.

But the Glenshee area has missed out on the major dumps, according to the ski centre’s managing director David Farquharson.

Currently there are only three ski lifts open, meaning a maximum of 350 people can safely use the slopes at any one time.

This compares to the 4,000 limit when all 21 lifts are open.

As a result, the ski centre has been over-capacity during the festive period.

Snow boarders and skiers at Glenshee last winter. Image: Peter Jolly.

“We are busy on the artificial snow and only have the three lifts going,” David said.

“We have limited numbers. Otherwise we have far too many people turning up and we don’t have enough snow and space for them.

“People who have been unable to get on have had to go home. It’s a matter of safety to limit the numbers.

“The best thing is to book online. We do take walk-ins at the ticket office until the lifts are too busy.”

Less snow than central belt

Snow was notable in Tayside and Fife on December 8 and caused widespread disruption on December 16.

Scotland also experienced a white Christmas, with Edinburgh one of three locations in the country to experience at least one flake of snow on December 25.

Snow in Ladybank, Fife, on December 16 2022. Kim Cessford/ DC Thomson.

But David added: “We have missed a lot of the snow other people have had.

“The central belt has had more snow than we have had here. And further north as well. We have been in between.

“A couple of weeks ago was better because we had seven lifts running. We lost that with the mild spell and are down to the artificial snow now.

“We need a lot of snow to get things going. We need to be shut for a few days due to a big storm.”

New year brings hope

All is not lost though.

Skiing began on December 10, which David considers a bonus, given that the more severe winter weather usually only kicks in from January.

“At this point it is looking the same as last year,” he said.

“Last year we got some snow early on, then it went and we were left with the manmade stuff.

“It’s still very early on. We don’t expect to have actual snow until January.”

Snow on the A93 at Glenshee, looking south.
There was an abundance of snow on Glenshee in early 2021, but Covid restrictions meant the ski centre had to be closed all winter. Image: Perth and Kinross Council. 

The bitter irony is that one of the best winters for snowfall in the past decade was in 2020/21, when Covid restrictions forced the closure of the ski centre for the entire season.

“That would have been a bumper winter for us,” David said.

