Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Comment Home Opinion

KIRSTY STRICKLAND: It’s Christmas, I’m a woman. Of course I’m stressed

By Kirsty Strickland
December 13 2021, 4.47pm Updated: December 14 2021, 9.37am
Staring to feel swamped by all the Christmas preparations? You're in good company, says Kirsty. Photo: Shutterstock.
Staring to feel swamped by all the Christmas preparations? You're in good company, says Kirsty. Photo: Shutterstock.

With less than two weeks to go until the big day, that sound you can hear is the collective wail of stressed-out women across the country.

It shouldn’t be controversial for me to point out that the burden of Christmas management, and the stress that comes with it, falls largely on the weary shoulders of women.

Yes, there are exceptions. I know there will be men who will rush to tell me that actually, in their household, they do most of the work while their wives spend the run-up to Christmas sozzled on rum-spiked mulled wine.

But the exception isn’t the rule and also: well done those women.

The fact that such cases still enjoy novelty value and the expectation of pats on the back proves my point.

And there are studies a-plenty to back up my theory.

They show that women generally suffer more stress around Christmas than men do. Probably because they’re the ones that are running the show.

Christmas stress: like mother like daughter

When I was younger I had no knowledge of how the spectacle of Christmas came to be.

I remember my mum appearing disproportionally frazzled at what amounted to little more than wrapping a few presents and cooking a roast dinner.

Age and experience has taught me such tasks are just a tiny fraction of the overall work that goes into Christmas.

Christmas stress isn’t a modern concept for women. Photo: Shutterstock.

When I knew I would be writing about this I asked her who did the bulk of the Christmas graft when I was wee.

Her answer: ‘”I did it all. Your dad’s sole contribution was peeling the carrots and potatoes while regaling me with every detail of his accomplishments.’’

New dad, same old story

This put me in mind of my daughter’s dad and his gallant pledge to make the trifle one year.

Apparently, he was ‘”well-known’’ for his trifle skills.

So when the time came to make the thing, I was somewhat surprised to learn he was doing one of the standard, back-of-the-cupboard box trifles that never go out of date.

Still, at least it would be one less thing I needed to worry about.

If only that were the case.

First the instructions were too small so could I read them out for him?

Then he wasn’t sure how long jelly needed to set and could I just check to see if it was ready?

Once he realised he couldn’t style out the lumps in the custard, he asked me to swoop in and rescue the mixture.

In the end, I made the bloody thing. He added the sprinkles at the end then waited for me to tell him how clever he was.

He’s coming to ours for Christmas this year and, like a true Wise Woman, I’m buying a pudding from Lidl.

Christmas stress arrives earlier every year

Of course, Christmas organisation isn’t merely about who does the cooking or who wraps the presents.

It’s the thinking and planning and thousands of decisions in the run up to December 25.

It’s the expectation that you will ‘”sort out’’ – i.e, choose, buy, wrap and send – gifts for your family, the extended family, friends and the work secret Santa.

On top of the usual list of things to remember to pack in your child’s bag on any given day, now we’ve got the Christmas stuff too.

Last week, I had to remember a change of clothes for the nativity, a jumper and hat for the Santa dash, the menu form for the Christmas dinner and the donation for the Christmas collection.

And because we need to save the planet from almost certain destruction, these festive diktats aren’t even sent home in a letter that I can stick to the door.

I’ve got to check the school app or ask the class group chat.

Incidentally, that chat, where school-related matters are discussed and organised, is entirely made up of women. Fancy that.

Here’s how you can help

I’m Grinch-green with envy when my male friends tell me that they don’t do any Christmas shopping until Christmas eve.

Oh, to be that carefree and unorganised. What a thrill it must be to never worry about the delays at Royal Mail. No scheduling family visits or filing gift receipts.

Omicron has added a new layer to the usual festive frenzy.

On Tuesday, Nicola Sturgeon will give a statement that could upend our meticulously organised Christmas plans.

Are Nicola Sturgeon and health secretary Humza Yousaf planning new Covid restrictions? Photo: Fraser Bremner/Daily Mail/PA Wire

We’ll have to wait and see if Christmas will be downsized once again.

Even if it is, it’s unlikely to make Mrs Claus’ load any lighter.

But we’ll muddle through. And while we do, it would be unwise to make any statements along the lines of “it’s just one day’’ or “you’re stressing about nothing’’.

If you’re one of the lucky people who has an insignificant role in your household’s Christmas organising committee, just concentrate on making the drinks.

The countdown is on and most women are going to need their glasses topped up.

Read more by Kirsty Strickland.
Your children will have sex – and that’s not the worst of it
My daughter wants what I had in the 90s – pockets and fun, not heels and cutesy slogans
My Covid coping strategy? Sometimes it’s good not to talk

More from The Courier