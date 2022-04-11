COURIER OPINION: Can land reform for Scotland favour the man in the street over the elite?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
COURIER OPINION: Can land reform for Scotland favour the man in the street over the elite?

By The Courier
April 11 2022, 10.24am Updated: April 11 2022, 12.09pm
Land reform could mean big changes to the ownership of the Scottish countryside. Photo: Shutterstock.
Should the super-rich simply be able to swoop in and purchase swathes of the Scottish countryside at will?

Huge areas of Scotland currently rest in a small number of private hands.

But the Scottish Government has promised meaningful land reform, while acknowledging the important issues which surround the status quo.

Issues include housing in rural and urban areas, access to wild landscapes and Scotland’s ability to transition to a net-zero economy and combat the negative effects of climate change.

Turbines and pylons. Land reform in Scotland has to balance competing interests.

In short, it is impossible to divorce land reform with the health and wellbeing of Scotland’s people and its communities.

However, Labour MSP Mercedes Villalba is working on a proposal that would see a cap placed on the number of acres that any individual is permitted to hold.

There would be exemptions for farmers and some others. But such a move would literally change the landscape of Scotland forever.

It is a radical idea and one that will find merit with many people.

But there is a reason why land reform legislation is neither simple nor swift.

Those with the deep pockets to buy up huge tracts of land also have the money to defend themselves.

And where they see their interests compromised, they will surely have no compunction in seeking recourse through the courts to protect their holdings.

However, the interests of the country and its people must be paramount.

The social will for land reform is growing and the case for change is clear.

It is up to the politicians to plot the policy and legal pathways that will deliver meaningful change to a system that for generations has favoured the elite over the man in the street.

