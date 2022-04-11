COURIER OPINION: Young people should be seen AND heard in politics – the powerful case for 16-year-old MSPs

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The extension of the voting franchise to 16-year-olds ahead of the 2014 referendum on independence was a controversial move at the time.

However, the right to vote at 16 – the age when an individual can marry or go off to war – has quickly become an accepted part of the political landscape north of the border, with only a few dissenting voices remaining.

It has now emerged that plans are being made to allow 16-year-olds to stand for elected office.

The current lower limit is age 18 and the move woud give Scotland the youngest parliamentarians in the world.

Concerns have been raised about the proposal to encourage young people into politics at a younger age.

Imagine the attention there would be on the first 16 year old MSP. God, imagine if she was a girl. The vicious columns by 50 year old men, the online abuse, the first death threat. No amount of pastoral care could shield her from that. It wouldn’t be a responsible move at all. — Kirsty Strickland (@KirstyStricklan) April 10, 2022

Some critics have questioned whether a 16-year-old possesses the life experience to make an effective elected representative.

But the Scottish Youth Parliament is proof that a significant number of young people are already engaged in politics.

And its members have demonstrated on numerous occasions that they are strong and committed campaigners for change.

There is no reason to think that a young person elected as a councillor or as a member of Parliament would be anything but a positive force.

Some might argue their fresh perspective would help rejuvenate chambers across the country.

The days of young people being seen and not heard are, thankfully, long gone.

They are the future of this country and their voices – and perspectives – matter.