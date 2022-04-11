COURIER OPINION: Young people should be seen AND heard in politics – the powerful case for 16-year-old MSPs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
COURIER OPINION: Young people should be seen AND heard in politics – the powerful case for 16-year-old MSPs

By The Courier
April 11 2022, 6.00pm
Is 16 a suitable age to encourage young people to begin a career in politics? Photo: Shutterstock.
Is 16 a suitable age to encourage young people to begin a career in politics? Photo: Shutterstock.

The extension of the voting franchise to 16-year-olds ahead of the 2014 referendum on independence was a controversial move at the time.

However, the right to vote at 16 – the age when an individual can marry or go off to war – has quickly become an accepted part of the political landscape north of the border, with only a few dissenting voices remaining.

It has now emerged that plans are being made to allow 16-year-olds to stand for elected office.

The current lower limit is age 18 and the move woud give Scotland the youngest parliamentarians in the world.

Concerns have been raised about the proposal to encourage young people into politics at a younger age.

Some critics have questioned whether a 16-year-old possesses the life experience to make an effective elected representative.

But the Scottish Youth Parliament is proof that a significant number of young people are already engaged in politics.

And its members have demonstrated on numerous occasions that they are strong and committed campaigners for change.

There is no reason to think that a young person elected as a councillor or as a member of Parliament would be anything but a positive force.

MARIE PENMAN: I’ve been a councillor – I know my son’s generation could do a better job

Some might argue their fresh perspective would help rejuvenate chambers across the country.

The days of young people being seen and not heard are, thankfully, long gone.

They are the future of this country and their voices – and perspectives – matter.

