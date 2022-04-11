Shock as white nationalist leaflets delivered to homes in Broughty Ferry

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

White nationalist leaflets have been delivered to homes in Broughty Ferry, sparking shock and disgust among local candidates.

The material was circulated by a group named the Patriotic Alternative, a group described as “the biggest fascist group in the UK” by anti-racist charity Hope Not Hate.

The flyer, headlined “white Britons to be a minority by the 2060s, or sooner”, claims mass immigration risks the “safety” of those living in the UK.

The group has links to various racist and neo-Nazi groups in the UK.

SNP Councillor Lynne Short, who is Dundee City Council’s spokesperson for fairness & equalities, denounced the flyers.

She said: “This is racist and abhorrent; we must condemn this kind of hateful narrative.”

‘We don’t want this sort of toxicity here’

Fellow SNP member and candidate Qaiser Habib said the hateful literature has no place in Dundee.

He said: “I am saddened and disgusted to see such a hate-filled leaflet being delivered to residents in Broughty Ferry.

“This does not reflect the Dundee I know and call home. We don’t want this sort of toxicity here.”

Mr Habib continued: “I am so proud to be standing as an SNP candidate in Broughty Ferry where I have been receiving such a warm reception on the doors.

“I hope to bring diversity to Dundee City Council and I believe the council will be enriched by better reflecting all of our city and citizens.”

The flyers advertise the debunked Great Replacement theory; a conspiracy theory that claims white Europeans are being demographically and culturally replaced with non-Europeans.

The theory, which is rooted in white supremacy and fascism, has been described as anti-Semitic and racist by the Anti Defamation League (ADL).

Patriotic Alternative was set up in 2019 by white supremacist Mark Collett, who was once featured on a Channel 4 documentary titled Young, Nazi and Proud.

Local councillors are on the campaign trail ahead of next month’s elections, which take place on Thursday, May 5.

Group is not a registered political party

The pressure group has failed to register as a political party a total of five times, according to the Electoral Commission.

A spokesperson said: “The commission refused Patriotic Alternative’s application to register as a political party as the party’s constitution and financial scheme were not compliant with the law.”

The charity Hope Not Hate says the group attempts to downplay its most racist elements to win support.

It said: “PA adopts a multi-pronged approach, using various forms of traditional campaigning and online activism to spread its core racist, anti-Semitic message and to build far-right communities.

“By downplaying its underlying Nazi doctrine and presenting a superficial ‘family friendly’ image, it has drawn recruits from across the splintered British far right, uniting the remnants of the BNP with former Conservative and UKIP hardliners, fascist hooligans, anti-Muslim Tommy Robinson supporters, politically homeless ‘Identitarians’, alt-right social media personalities and veteran Holocaust deniers.”