Home News Fife

Excitement builds for Links Market as rides arrive in Kirkcaldy

By Alasdair Clark
April 11 2022, 7.13pm Updated: April 11 2022, 7.46pm
Links Market 2022 Kirkcaldy
Will you be heading to Kirkcaldy for the Links Market?

Excitement is building in the Lang Toun as rides start to arrive ahead of the Links Market making its return to Kirkcaldy this week.

The build-up to the market is well underway, with pictures showing a number of attractions have already arrived in the Fife town.

The funfair will officially open on Wednesday at 2pm and is set to run for six days until Monday April 18.

It comes after two years of cancellations due to coronavirus, one of the longest breaks in the 700-year-old market’s history.

Local Kirkcaldy councillor Judy Hamilton told The Courier she was excited to see the market make a comeback this week.

Work has started on the Esplanade

She said: “It’s brilliant, I am delighted to see it come back. It falls when the kids are off school, so we’re looking forward to seeing some big crowds.

“This is a good time for us all to get back together after so long. It brings a lot of people to the town, and after two years of Covid-19 it will bring music, laughter, fun and colour to brighten up the town.”

Links Market 2022 opening times

The Links Market will open on Kirkcaldy Esplanade at 2pm on Wednesday April 13 and will close at 10pm.

Over 60 adults rides will be available

From Thursday the market will be open each day from 1pm until 10pm, with the weekend traditionally the busiest as people flock to Kirkcaldy from across Scotland.

As well as over 30 adult rides, the Scottish section of the Showmen’s Guild, who organise the fair, says there will be 100 children’s rides.

Fairground stalls, games and refreshments will also be on offer.

The rides will tower over Kirkcaldy

Fife Council co-leader David Ross also welcomed the Links Market back to the town.

“We hope it will be the success it normally is. It was very much missed, and it was a great loss during the pandemic.

“Seeing a return to normality will be welcomed by everyone,” he says.

Kirkcaldy Links Market: 180ft Skyflyer ride to wow visitors in Scotland debut

