COURIER OPINION: A decent home is not a luxury

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Comment Home Opinion

COURIER OPINION: A decent home is not a luxury

By The Courier
April 14 2022, 10.50am
Dundee needs to step up its supply of social housing, says Shelter. Photo: Shutterstock.
Dundee needs to step up its supply of social housing, says Shelter. Photo: Shutterstock.

The cost of living crisis is heaping terrible pressures on families across Scotland, forcing many households close to breaking point.

Rents and mortgage payments which used to be a stretch are suddenly becoming a cost too far.

Families which were just about getting by now fear for the roofs over their heads.

And for far too many, homelessness is already a reality.

In Dundee alone, more than 600 additional homes are needed if the city is to meet Scottish Government social housing targets.

And anyone going into temporary accommodation can expect to spend an average of 285 days there before they are offered a suitable property.

It’s hard to see how either of those figures will fall as the current crisis takes its toll.

More social housing plea for Dundee

Housing charity Shelter says it has seen a sharp rise in calls from people who are struggling with rents and mortgages, and statistics show half of all Scots are worried about keeping up with housing costs.

With that in mind, it is urging councils to make social housing a priority – and voters to press candidates on the question as the local elections approach.

The shortage of social housing is not a new issue in Scotland.

Shelter Scotland invited people in Dundee to sign a petition calling for more homes to be built. Photo: Gareth Jennings/DCT Media.

There are far fewer council houses than there were for previous generations.

And local authorities and housing associations have not been building in sufficient numbers to satisfy demand.

But the cost of living crisis has brought it back into sharp focus.

And it’s clear action – and investment – is required now to prevent the existing emergency from spiralling out of control.

Councils are feeling the pinch too. But a decent home is not a luxury.

And the human cost of homelessness are more than any society should have to bear.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier