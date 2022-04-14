COURIER OPINION: A decent home is not a luxury

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The cost of living crisis is heaping terrible pressures on families across Scotland, forcing many households close to breaking point.

Rents and mortgage payments which used to be a stretch are suddenly becoming a cost too far.

Families which were just about getting by now fear for the roofs over their heads.

And for far too many, homelessness is already a reality.

In Dundee alone, more than 600 additional homes are needed if the city is to meet Scottish Government social housing targets.

And anyone going into temporary accommodation can expect to spend an average of 285 days there before they are offered a suitable property.

It’s hard to see how either of those figures will fall as the current crisis takes its toll.

More social housing plea for Dundee

Housing charity Shelter says it has seen a sharp rise in calls from people who are struggling with rents and mortgages, and statistics show half of all Scots are worried about keeping up with housing costs.

With that in mind, it is urging councils to make social housing a priority – and voters to press candidates on the question as the local elections approach.

The shortage of social housing is not a new issue in Scotland.

There are far fewer council houses than there were for previous generations.

And local authorities and housing associations have not been building in sufficient numbers to satisfy demand.

But the cost of living crisis has brought it back into sharp focus.

And it’s clear action – and investment – is required now to prevent the existing emergency from spiralling out of control.

Councils are feeling the pinch too. But a decent home is not a luxury.

And the human cost of homelessness are more than any society should have to bear.