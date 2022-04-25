COURIER OPINION: Rubbish, fires and human waste – the disgusting return of dirty camping

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Getting out into nature is good for our physical and mental health and wellbeing.

The chance to breathe clean air, take some exercise and experience the wonders of the natural world is a pleasure that lots of us probably take for granted.

But there are some who do not understand those benefits and fail to treat our outdoor spaces with respect.

Last year, dirty camping became a real issue across rural areas, including Perth and Kinross, Angus and Fife.

Time and again, this newspaper reported on the mess left at beauty spots after camping parties.

It was as depressing as it was predictable.

And now the light nights have returned, so have the hooligans and the detritus left at their backs.

This time, Backwater Reservoir in Angus was despoiled in one of the worst displays of dirty camping this year.

Those responsible might think they just had a wonderful wheeze of a weekend.

But they deserve to be identified and made to understand the error of their ways.

The seven core principles of “leave no trace” in the wild – which includes the proper disposal of waste and being considerate – are long established.

They add up to no more than common sense and courtesy.

If only those values were commonplace, this issue might deal with itself.