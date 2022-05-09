COURIER OPINION: Mike Haines forgives his brother David’s killers – his message of peace has never been more vital

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The horrific and high profile death of David Haines nine years ago was a stark reminder of the lengths some will go to in a bid to support and promote their twisted ideologies.

Those responsible have at last been brought to justice and, remarkably, David’s brother Mike Haines has found it in his heart to forgive.

It marks the final stage on what has been an extraordinary, long and painful road.

Mike, who leads the educational Global Acts of Unity campaign in his brother’s honour, has spoken candidly about the struggles his family have faced since 2013.

And while many will find forgiveness hard to comprehend, it is clear the act brings with it a sense of closure.

The brother of David Haines, a British aid worker killed by an Islamic State cell known as 'the Beatles' says the conviction of one of their members had closed “an eight-year chapter of pain” for his family. Mike says he has forgiven David's killer to stop the 'spread of hate'. pic.twitter.com/hqZqekwqaP — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) May 2, 2022

As Mike explains, he has certainly felt hate.

But in forgiving those responsible, he has found himself released from the hold they had over him ever since his brother’s death.

Despite the ending of one chapter, Mike remains determined to keep sharing David’s story, in a bid to promote “a message of unification and peace”.

His work has never been more vital.