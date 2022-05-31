MARTEL MAXWELL: Tammy Girl is back – now where are my jelly heels and glittery scrunchie?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Comment Home Opinion

MARTEL MAXWELL: Tammy Girl is back – now where are my jelly heels and glittery scrunchie?

By Martel Maxwell
May 31 2022, 5.26pm
Like Kylie, Jason and the Spice Girls - Tammy Girl didn't deserve to go out of fashion.
Like Kylie, Jason and the Spice Girls - Tammy Girl didn't deserve to go out of fashion.

Have you heard Tammy Girl is back?

If you can’t remember what I’m talking about, let me jog your memory.

On high streets all over the UK, Tammy Girl was pre-teen utopia for any budding diva with a class disco wardrobe dilemma.

In Dundee, this slice of crop top heaven was accessed via stairs to a first floor on the Murraygate.

There ‘jelly heels’, friendship bracelets, hot pants and culottes (cullotes!) were laid out on rail after blissful rail.

I think my own love affair with the shop blossomed in the early 90s.

It was the era of Kylie (Minogue, not Jenner) and Jason (Donovan, not Bourne, Statham or any of those pretenders).

And, believe it or not milllennials, billowing paisley patterned shirts and waistcoats were EVERYTHING.

The Tammy Girls are back in town

As fashions changed, anyone who ventured up those Murraygate stairs a few years later was likely to leave looking like Baby Spice.

Nothing lasts forever though. Not Neighbours, not the Spice Girls and not Tammy Girl.

The stores closed in 2005 after BHS took over the chain and like so many 1990s icons, the name seemed to fizzle out.

But it was never forgotten.

The Spice Girls strike classic poses.

And now, we 1990s survivors are being given a chance to relive our glory days.

The Tammy Girl chain is being reprised in the form of a 32-piece collection for online store Asos.

Alas, for now at least, it means you can’t physically enter the doors and feel the fabric of faded jeans and glittery hair scrunchies.

You can’t lightly trail your fingers over the blue eyeshadow or try on 13 pairs of oversized sunglasses.

But it’s a start.

And if the actual shop was back, I bet I wouldn’t be the only now-Tammy-woman taking a trip down memory lane.

I’d be in there like a shot, pretending I had daughters and snapping up sparkly things like a nostalgic magpie.

The ghosts of Saturday afternoons past

They say that if you wait long enough, everything comes back into fashion.

Well I’ve started saying it when I happen upon an avocado bathroom suite, or orange and brown flowered wallpaper on Homes Under The Hammer. (Polystyrene ceiling tiles are the obvious exception.)

So what I’m hoping for now is the return of some more of our high street heroes.

Martel putting on the style while filming for Homes Under The Hammer.

Imagine a place like Tammy Girl today.

A shop where school kids can meet their pals on a Saturday, having saved for months, so they can giggle their way round the changing rooms in wobbly heels and starchy party dresses.

I want them to know what it’s like to browse LPs and EPs, rather than touch a screen to download a song instantly.

Woolworths, BHS, Littlewoods… every city centre has the ghosts of Top Ten Singles racks and pick-and-mixes round every corner.

So hurray for one old-school hero making a valiant comeback.

And here’s hoping that where Tammy Girl leads, a few more will follow.

