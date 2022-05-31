EXCLUSIVE: Dick Campbell gives rare glimpse of big-hearted family man behind tough-talking Arbroath manager

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

On the touchline on a Saturday afternoon, Arbroath boss Dick Campbell is a force to be reckoned with.

Many a player has been on the receiving end of a mouthful from the old-school manager.

Many a match official has got it in the neck too.

However, despite the tough-talking exterior, the Lichties boss is very much a gentle giant.

Football central to the Campbell family

Football has been his entire life. As such the 68-year-old’s family have never been away from the game either.

Two of his three sons, Iain and Ross, have had playing careers and now play vital coaching roles at Montrose, while his nephews, Ally and Alan, are following in the foosteps of their dad – Dick’s brother Ian.

“My twin brother, his sons are the manager and assistant manager at Crossgates Primrose,” Campbell told Courier Sport with great pride.

“My three sons have all played for Scotland at some level, whether it was university, amateur or professional.

“They have all been brought up in a footballing atmosphere.

“I’ve been doing it all my life now – I signed for Dundee United when I was 15 in 1969.

“I’ve been lucky to be in it ever since.

“My family encourage me. Our companies have a few tables at hospitality. We seem to be enjoying ourselves at Arbroath.

“My wife has started coming to games, she never went to any games before in her life.

“The people at Arbroath make them feel very welcome. That’s important to me.”

Arbroath has become an extended family

While Campbell cherishes those close to him, he admits that Arbroath has become an extended family.

The relationship he has built up with his staff and members of the club over his six years in charge means a lot to him.

And he believes that each has their own important role to play.

“My staff are very important to me as friends,” Campbell explains. “My twin brother Ian, I trust implicitly.

“John Young has been with me over 20 years.

“Big Rab took over from John Ritchie, who was equally my best pal, but he died.

“Rab wasn’t really wanting to come in, but said he would for a few weeks. You see how big a voice he is now.

“You need all that. I’m deliberating whether or not to get another coach in – there’s that much to do.

“Jimmy Bone, an Arbroath legend, goes and looks at our opposition. I was Jimmy’s best man, so it’s all like a connected family.

“I couldn’t do it without my staff. I love Kevin Milne, Craig Reynolds and Louise [Walker].

“Everyone has a role to play. Lots of things can be taken for granted.

“But you don’t finish second in this league unless you are a well drilled and organised team, which we are. People tend to forget that.”

A proud grandad

As we near the end of the interview, Campbell is interrupted by his latest grandson Rian, whom he is babysitting.

The tot, son of Iain, has just awoken from a nap and the proud grandfather places him on his knee.

“I’m a very keen grandad,” he explained. “I’m very proud of my boys, and three daughters-in-law.

“And I’m equally very proud of my grandchildren.

“They’re up here most Sundays and we spend the day together. We have a ball.

“This wee one here, Rian, is the latest one.

“Hopefully I live long enough to see him become a man and develop his life.”

With a footballing family around him, Rian Campbell may be one to look out for in the future.