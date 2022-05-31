How Montrose are teaming with Schalke, Benfica and Aston Villa to provide aid for Ukraine

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Alongside some of the giants of European football, Montrose FC are playing a major part in relief efforts to war-torn Ukraine.

The Gable Endies are key members of the European Football for Development Network (EFDN), comprising of 135 clubs who aim to better the lives of people in their communities through the sport.

Montrose Community Trust CEO Peter Davidson sits on the network’s board which is also made up of representatives from Ferencvárosi, Bayer Leverkusen, Feyenoord, KAA Gent and FC Barcelona.

War impact felt close to home

The Links Park side are one of 14 clubs, alongside Benfica, Schalke and Aston Villa to play a part in the EFDN’s latest campaign, Football for Peace, aiming to help those affected by the crisis in Ukraine.

Despite some of the biggest names in football doing their bit to help with the cause, the impact of the war has been felt close to home.

The community trust is currently facilitating two young refugees who fled Ukraine and are settling in to life in Angus.

Today, the #Footballforpeace Truck came specially to Breda to load all the goods donated by various European Football clubs for the people in Ukraine. Your gifts have been overwhelming and ❤️warming! The truck will now stop at the @Legia Warsawa stadium before it leaves for the Shelter Center in the Lviv Arena, initialised by @FCShakhtar.Many thanks for all the great gifts!#Morethanfootball Posted by European Football for Development Network on Tuesday, 24 May 2022

“Our usual participants have had their eyes open to the situation because we have taken some Ukrainian families into the town,” Peter told Courier Sport.

“There are a few of the kids that are accessing our football programmes.

“It’s poignant because they are still wearing their football strip from their boys’ club team in Ukraine at our sessions.

“Although they don’t have much in the way of English right now, it shows that football is a language in itself.

“These kids are playing with us with smiles on their faces and integrating with our participants well.

“The kids play a good part in integrating them into the football. This particular appeal is reaching out to the parents to help support those that have not left or may never leave Ukraine.”

Football for Peace

So far, Montrose have donated cash to the cause and have launched a new fundraising page.

Peter says money raised will be sent over, rather than shipping items across the continent.

Polish side Legia Warsaw are acting as a collection point for donations and will purchase non-perishable food or clothing items.

This will then be collected by Ukrainian giants Shakhtar Donetsk who will distribute the goods to parts of the country where it is needed most.

Two batches of aid have already arrived at Shakhtar’s Shelter Centre at the Arena Lviv.

The latest shipment recently arrived in a lorry donated by a Legia sponsor and has the Montrose club crest emblazoned on the side.

“We are certainly proud to be part of this project,” Peter added.

“We have been members since 2015 and we do have to pinch ourselves on occasions when we are asked to present our work to fellow members at the likes of the Nou Camp, which we did in 2018.

“I feel that Montrose has earned its place around that board table and also our membership of the EFDN because we certainly contribute as much as we benefit from it.”

Donations can be made to the Football for Peace campaign via: https://gofund.me/8fce4b60