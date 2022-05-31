Tractor veers off road on A92 at Cupar

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A tractor has veered off the road on the A92 at Cupar, Fife.

The road was closed northbound on the approach to the Melville Lodges Roundabout after the vehicle came off the busy road, just after 4pm on Tuesday.

Three fire crews attended, along with police.

It is understood a man was taken to hospital but was not seriously injured.

The northbound lane reopened shortly before 6pm but emergency services stayed to manage traffic which had built up.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 4.05pm on Tuesday police received a report of tractor having left the road on the west-bound approach to the Melville Lodges Roundabout in Fife.

“Officers are currently in attendance.”

A spokesperson for Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We got the initial call at 4.13pm for Melville Lodges Roundabout in Cupar.

“We have three appliances currently in attendance.”