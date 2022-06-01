COURIER OPINION: ScotRail is treating Tayside and Fife football fans like second-class citizens

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A bias towards the central belt at the expense of others is always going to get the hackles up.

And the latest episode in this very long-running saga relates to the vital World Cup qualifier against Ukraine at Hampden tonight.

Understandably, tens of thousands of Tartan Army foot soldiers from across Scotland want to be there to cheer on Steve Clarke’s men.

But a move to an emergency timetable on the rail network as train drivers embark on industrial action over pay has put paid to the plans of many fans.

For those planning to travel from Tayside and Fife and beyond, that frustration has been compounded after efforts were made to bolster ScotRail services in the central belt for the big football game and not elsewhere.

Not all fans are being treated equally and this simply adds to the idea that those outwith the central belt are second-class citizens.

Scotrail have been accused of central belt bias as the furthest north the last-minute services will reach is Stirling.https://t.co/Qo0Yya0UcS — The Courier (@thecourieruk) May 31, 2022

While that may not be the intention of the rail authorities who are struggling to maintain services, it is easy to interpret it that way.

That is unfortunate to say the least.

And we hope that the needs of passengers across the whole of Scotland are considered as the dispute progresses.