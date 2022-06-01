COURIER OPINION: ScotRail is treating Tayside and Fife football fans like second-class citizens

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Comment Home Opinion

COURIER OPINION: ScotRail is treating Tayside and Fife football fans like second-class citizens

By The Courier
June 1 2022, 11.23am Updated: June 1 2022, 12.14pm
Scotland fans arrive by train in London for last year's Euro 2020 clash with England. Supporters heading to Hampden tonight to see Scotland play Ukraine may find their travel plans trickier.
Scotland fans arrive by train in London for last year's Euro 2020 clash with England. Supporters heading to Hampden tonight to see Scotland play Ukraine may find their travel plans trickier.

A bias towards the central belt at the expense of others is always going to get the hackles up.

And the latest episode in this very long-running saga relates to the vital World Cup qualifier against Ukraine at Hampden tonight.

Understandably, tens of thousands of Tartan Army foot soldiers from across Scotland want to be there to cheer on Steve Clarke’s men.

The Ukraine squad train at Hampden Park, on Tuesday
The Ukraine squad train at Hampden Park, on Tuesday. Photo: Alan Harvey / SNS Group.

But a move to an emergency timetable on the rail network as train drivers embark on industrial action over pay has put paid to the plans of many fans.

For those planning to travel from Tayside and Fife and beyond, that frustration has been compounded after efforts were made to bolster ScotRail services in the central belt for the big football game and not elsewhere.

Not all fans are being treated equally and this simply adds to the idea that those outwith the central belt are second-class citizens.

While that may not be the intention of the rail authorities who are struggling to maintain services, it is easy to interpret it that way.

That is unfortunate to say the least.

And we hope that the needs of passengers across the whole of Scotland are considered as the dispute progresses.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier

Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]