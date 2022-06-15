COURIER OPINION: Case for Scottish independence will not be won easily

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Comment Home Opinion

COURIER OPINION: Case for Scottish independence will not be won easily

By The Courier
June 15 2022, 11.03am Updated: June 15 2022, 1.15pm
Nicola Sturgeon has work to do on making the case for Scottish independence. Photo: Russell Cheyne/PA Wire.
Nicola Sturgeon has work to do on making the case for Scottish independence. Photo: Russell Cheyne/PA Wire.

The people of Scotland voted on the country’s constitutional future in 2014.

The result was a majority in favour of retaining the union with the rest of the United Kingdom.

For some that was the debate over.

A full stop on independence, with no caveats.

But for others it was simply a staging post on a journey towards Scotland becoming an independent nation.

The truth is that arguments over Scotland’s future have never gone away, although in more recent years the white heat of the 2014 referendum has been more of a smoulder as Covid and Brexit dominated.

But that fire is now on the brink of bursting back into flame with Nicola Sturgeon putting forward her case for a new Scottish independence referendum.

The foundation stones for this new run at independence were set following the SNP’s victory in the Scottish elections in 2021.

The first minister argues her mandate for a new poll is indisputable. But whether a referendum will actually happen, in 2023, as promised, is far from clear.

Case for Scottish independence has yet to be made

There is the small matter of legal authority from the UK Government for the poll. This is unlikely to be forthcoming any time soon.

That in itself will pour fuel on the fire of those seeking self-determination. But it remains a major hurdle to be surmounted.

And then there are the practicalities of what a new independent nation will look like in reality.

Ms Sturgeon was pressed repeatedly on points about the economy and defence. But there was little new – or of substance – to report in response.

While the first minister is determined a new referendum will happen, that is not enough.

She has a case to build and a seemingly immovable object in Boris Johnson to navigate if a poll is to happen.

Independence for Scotland, if won, will not come easily.

7 big unanswered questions as Nicola Sturgeon launches new Scottish independence campaign

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier

Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]