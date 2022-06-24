COURIER OPINION: Dundee killer’s parole hearing makes it hard to keep the faith in justice system

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
COURIER OPINION: Dundee killer’s parole hearing makes it hard to keep the faith in justice system

By The Courier
June 24 2022, 8.00am
Robbie McIntosh appearing for sentencing following his attack on Linda McDonald.
“Trust the process” is a lot to ask in any situation.

Whether it be the dodgy-looking halfway point of a haircut, or watering soil and hoping for fruit, we are often tasked with having a bit of faith before we start to see visible, positive change in the world.

In the justice system, we are asked to have that same faith in process – only the stakes are much higher, emotionally, physically and mentally.

This is a system dealing with the most vulnerable, traumatic and frightening moments of human lives.

In order to preserve fairness in justice, we are asked to let the courts and juries do their jobs – however excruciating that may be for victims, survivors, and defendants.

And most of the time, people can accept that.

But this week, there was understandable outrage in Holyrood over a parole hearing to be held for Dundee murderer Robbie McIntosh, who left Dundee gran Linda MacDonald for dead in Templeton Woods after a brutal attack – while home on leave for a life sentence.

Who are we to ask Robbie McIntosh survivor to keep the faith?

Linda survived, and upon hearing the news of McIntosh’s hearing, wrote to the parole board to try and keep her attacker behind bars.

She said: “There is absolutely no justice in this whatsoever.”

And it’s no surprise that the public and opposition politicians are inclined to agree.

Linda says she is horrified that McIntosh is to be granted a parole hearing.

After a litany of failures within the justice system allowed McIntosh to bludgeon a women despite already being an incarcerated murderer, it’s difficult to keep the faith.

More difficult still when, to most onlookers, this newly-announced parole hearing feels like repeating the same mistake that lead to Linda McDonald’s traumatic attack.

Nicola Sturgeon insists that a Scottish Prison Service review is already leading to “positive changes” and that home leave is an accepted part of the rehabilitation programme.

Let’s hope she’s right.

VIDEO: Dundee gran Linda McDonald on forgiveness and returning to Templeton Woods five years after Robbie McIntosh left her for dead

