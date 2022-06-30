COURIER OPINION: Services are at their knees – governments must listen to workers’ pleas

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Comment Home Opinion

COURIER OPINION: Services are at their knees – governments must listen to workers’ pleas

By The Courier
June 30 2022, 11.06am
Police officer. Photo: Shutterstock
Police officer. Photo: Shutterstock

This is the summer of our discontent.

The railways have already been brought to their knees, classrooms have been disrupted, healthcare environments and courts impacted and now the Scottish police service is following suit.

The general secretary of the body representing rank-and-file officers has described the move to remove goodwill working as the “most overt demonstration of action” by members in more than a century.

But looking at the macro-economic environment, it is not difficult to understand why there is such widespread anger and discontent.

The cost of living is soaring at the same time that the money in people’s pockets is diminishing.

The squeeze is on.

The business sector – already weighed down by the twin impacts of Covid and Brexit – is already struggling to respond to increased cost pressures.

How the public sector responds will be instructive. Governments in London and Edinburgh have multiple fires to fight right now but only have a finite pot of money available to quell the flames.

It is a dilemma, but it is one that must be resolved.

Ordinary workers kept the country going through Covid, their pleas for help deserve to be heard.

RMT general secretary Mick Lynch on a picket line outside King’s Cross St Pancras station in London. Photo: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

City doesn’t have money to burn

Dundee’s much-loved Lochee and Baxter Park fireworks displays are now no longer.

The argument that it is not viable to set fire to thousands of pounds of taxpayers’ cash is certainly one that will resonate.

But it is a decision that raises safety risks about people putting on DIY fireworks events at home.

Regardless, many will mourn the loss of a colourful city celebration.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier

Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]