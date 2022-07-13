COURIER OPINION: ScotRail needs to get the trains back on track for The Open at St Andrews

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Tens of thousands of golf fans planned to travel to St Andrews for this week’s Open championship by rail.

A dispute over pay for drivers put those plans into disarray.

ScotRail actively told passengers to find another way to travel.

While industrial action was ongoing, it was probably the only viable solution on the table.

But it is hard to think of a worse advert for Scottish tourism than to tell tens of thousands of people to ditch the railway and hit the road instead.

Not to mention the country’s green credentials.

On Monday the dispute was resolved after a new pay offer was accepted by Aslef members.

Observers might imagine that breakthrough would spur politicians, tourist chiefs and rail timetablers into action.

To ensure that fans travelling to The Open – one of the largest, most influential and lucrative sporting events in the world – were properly served.

But, sadly, they would be wrong in that thought.

The trains are not back on track

The breakthrough appears to have provided precisely no new impetus to get the trains back on track.

Instead, after the congratulatory round of applause that heralded a deal being done, it appears hands have been washed of the problem.

A problem that has the potential to plunge the 150th Open into chaos.

Or at least to ruin the experience of a major championship at the Home of Golf for thousands of golf fans from around the globe.

To show such disregard to an event of the importance of The Open – an international showcase, the success of which reflects directly on the host country – is inexplicable.

Getting train services into Leuchars this week would help make The Open a smooth experience.

Scotland cannot afford for international golf fans to have a poor experience and walk away with a bad taste in the mouth.

It is true, you only get one chance to make a first impression.