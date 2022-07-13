COURIER OPINION: ScotRail needs to get the trains back on track for The Open at St Andrews

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Comment Home Opinion

COURIER OPINION: ScotRail needs to get the trains back on track for The Open at St Andrews

By The Courier
July 13 2022, 11.25am Updated: July 13 2022, 1.23pm
Leuchars train station during reduced timetable.
Leuchars train station during reduced timetable.

Tens of thousands of golf fans planned to travel to St Andrews for this week’s Open championship by rail.

A dispute over pay for drivers put those plans into disarray.

ScotRail actively told passengers to find another way to travel.

While industrial action was ongoing, it was probably the only viable solution on the table.

But it is hard to think of a worse advert for Scottish tourism than to tell tens of thousands of people to ditch the railway and hit the road instead.

Not to mention the country’s green credentials.

On Monday the dispute was resolved after a new pay offer was accepted by Aslef members.

Observers might imagine that breakthrough would spur politicians, tourist chiefs and rail timetablers into action.

ScotRail trains and tracks in Fife.
ScotRail trains and tracks in Fife. Photo: Kris Miller / DCT Media.

To ensure that fans travelling to The Open – one of the largest, most influential and lucrative sporting events in the world – were properly served.

But, sadly, they would be wrong in that thought.

The trains are not back on track

The breakthrough appears to have provided precisely no new impetus to get the trains back on track.

Instead, after the congratulatory round of applause that heralded a deal being done, it appears hands have been washed of the problem.

A problem that has the potential to plunge the 150th Open into chaos.

Or at least to ruin the experience of a major championship at the Home of Golf for thousands of golf fans from around the globe.

Around the 1st Tee and 18th green, fans watch practice and general comings and goings on Practice Day. Photo: Steve Brown / DCT Media

To show such disregard to an event of the importance of The Open – an international showcase, the success of which reflects directly on the host country – is inexplicable.

Getting train services into Leuchars this week would help make The Open a smooth experience.

Scotland cannot afford for international golf fans to have a poor experience and walk away with a bad taste in the mouth.

It is true, you only get one chance to make a first impression.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier

Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]