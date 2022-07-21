COURIER OPINION: Bye bye Boris, don’t hurry back

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Comment Home Opinion

COURIER OPINION: Bye bye Boris, don’t hurry back

By The Courier
July 21 2022, 11.44am Updated: July 21 2022, 12.16pm
Boris Johnson has answered his last PMQs. So what next? Tayfun Salci/ZUMA Press Wire/Shutterstock.
Boris Johnson has answered his last PMQs. So what next? Tayfun Salci/ZUMA Press Wire/Shutterstock.

So farewell then Boris Johnson.

We’d like to say it’s been fun. But for a Prime Minister who rose to public prominence on a Friday night comedy show, his brief time in office has veered far too often towards tragedy and farce.

At least yesterday’s final appearance at Prime Minister’s Questions brought the  conclusion to this sorry episode a little closer.

Unsurprisingly the outgoing PM’s closing words were heavy on quips, light on substance and free from remorse for the events that led to his downfall.

And time will tell whether the accomplishments he listed appear quite so substantial in the rear view mirror.

Boris Johnson has answered his last PMQs. UK Parliament/Andy Bailey.

But while Boris Johnson has answered his last PMQs, there are plenty more questions remaining.

Will history show he “got the big decisions right” on Covid? Or will Partygate overshadow all that was achieved?

Was “getting Brexit done” our promised ticket to the sunlit uplands? Or will the doubters, doomsters and gloomsters be proved right in their dire predictions?

Will a cost of living crisis and the deepest recession since records began leave a legacy more toxic than his many slip-ups and scandals?

And will the journey from his landslide election victory in 2019 to his unseemly exit in 2022 be memorialised as one of the greatest unravellings in politics?

Scotland question is not going away

For those of us in Scotland, where Boris Johnson was disliked, even by the standards of Conservative prime ministers, there is another question.

How will his three years in office, and the impact of his departure, shape the debate around Scottish independence?

SNP leader Ian Blackford thanked Boris Johnson for “driving support for independence to new heights” during his last PMQs yesterday.

And the constitutional question will be another headache for whichever former cabinet minister replaces him as PM.

Liz Truss – our next PM? WIktor Szymanowicz/NurPhoto/Shutterstock.

Neither Rishi Sunak, nor Liz Truss, can position themselves as the clean-break candidate which many voters had hoped for.

And it looks inevitable that their predecessor will be gone but not forgotten for some time to come.

Certainly his sign-off at his last PMQs yesterday suggested Boris Johnson is a man with unfinished business.

“Mission accomplished… for now,” he declared: “Hasta la vista, baby.”

Seldom has the prospect of a sequel seemed quite so unappetising.

