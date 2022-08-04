GRAHAM GOULDEN: Abuse and discrimination goes beyond Cricket Scotland – and we can all do more to help

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
GRAHAM GOULDEN: Abuse and discrimination goes beyond Cricket Scotland – and we can all do more to help

By Graham Goulden
August 4 2022, 10.42am
Qasim Sheikh is one of the two players whose allegations prompted a damning review of Cricket Scotland. Andrew Milligan/PA Wire.
Scotland likes to look at itself as a modern and inclusive society.

In many ways we are. However, we must work harder. We must always strive for better.

And recent days have presented us all with the stark reality that racism is still very much part of Scottish society.

An independent review of Cricket Scotland found 448 examples of institutional racism.

Two cricketers Majid Haq and Qasim Sheikh courageously stood up and reported some of these incidents.

But they continued to find themselves isolated when the interim CEO of Cricket Scotland Gordon Arthur failed to directly apologise to either of the players.

This sense of isolation continued when none of the current Scottish Cricket team came forward to do the same.

While it is important, we focus on those harmed as well as those who have caused harm, we also need to widen the focus to include those around these individuals.

Fear of consequence is a barrier to action

My 30 years as a Scottish police officer have made me acutely aware that third parties witness harmful situations.

I am also aware that in many cases these individuals fail to intervene. Even when it is a friend, work colleague or loved one who is being harmed, or causing the harm.

We might become angry at these silent passers-by.

However we seldom focus on them in a way that would help them to be the friends and colleagues they desire to be.

Majid Haq is one of the cricketers who raised racism allegations against Cricket Scotland. Euan Cherry / SNS Group.

As someone who is a passionate advocate of the bystander approach, I find the inaction of individuals easy to understand.

One factor is the fear of consequence.

Think about a time when you have witnessed something that you knew wasn’t right.

What was going through your head?

If it involved strangers, did you fear physical attack?

If it involved a friend or work colleague, I don’t think the fear was physical, but it was a fear, nonetheless.

I call this a social fear.

While racism has been the focus this week, what about sexism and homophobia?

The costs to intervening can be great.

Perhaps the bystander fears the loss of a friend, being seen as disloyal, or a risk of being ridiculed.

However, if the benefits outweigh the costs, we are more likely to choose to act.

As a former cop I performed this analysis every single day.

By doing so it allowed me make decisions that would keep me and others safe.

Racism is not just an issue for Cricket Scotland

In my work there’s a question I ask a lot.

Who is harmed when we fail to intervene?

I ask this not only to explore these harms but to help people see the benefits of intervention, to help motivate them.

Abuse and discrimination harms individuals.

It poisons communities and it harms the brand of organisations like Cricket Scotland.

But the good news is that research says we can train people to be active bystanders in their workplaces and communities. Over five decades of research confirms this.

Aamer Anwar, the lawyer representing both Haq and Sheikh, this week suggested addressing racism will not just be an issue for Cricket Scotland.

He’s right, it’s an issue that all sporting bodies in Scotland need to address.

And while racism has been the focus this week, what about sexism and homophobia?

The response to the Lionesses Euro 2022 triumph has been in the main positive, we have seen many comments that tells us sexism is still a challenge.

England players Alex Greenwood and Ellie Roebuck celebrate their victory on Sunday. Daniela Porcelli/SPP/Shutterstock.

The fact we have few openly gay male football players in Scotland, provides more evidence of deep-rooted issues.

But when we activate our bystanders, we present an opportunity to reduce harm.

We all have a role in preventing abuse and discrimination

This isn’t just about responding at the time of an incident.

It’s about creating workplaces, communities and sports teams that are supportive, where abuse is seen as wrong and intervention is seen as a norm.

Developing a sense of responsibility to act is key. Evidence tells us that this motivates people to do something rather than do nothing.

Majid Haq, Aamer Anwar and Qasim Sheikh during a press conference after an independent review recommended Cricket Scotland be placed in special measures by sportscotland. Andrew Milligan/PA Wire.

And within sporting organisations like Cricket Scotland there needs to be specific action from those in leadership roles.

In 1971 New York Police officer Frank Serpico gave evidence to the ‘Knapp’ commission which was looking intro police corruption.

He described the problem thus: “We create an atmosphere in which the honest officer fears the dishonest officer and not the other way round.”

When we work to engage bystanders, we help victims, we can stop people causing harm and we address the misperceptions that many people support the behaviour.

When it comes to preventing abuse and discrimination, we all have a role.

The standard we walk past is the standard we accept.

Graham Goulden is an experienced leadership and violence prevention trainer. For 30 years he was a Scottish police officer and chief investigator specialising in criminal investigation, drug investigation, training and crime prevention.

GRAHAM GOULDEN: Challenging sexism in football can help us to tackle it elsewhere

