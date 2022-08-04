One person taken to hospital after two-vehicle crash near Forfar By James Simpson August 4 2022, 10.59am Updated: August 4 2022, 11.50am Emergency services at Little Lochlair, Kirkbuddo. Image: Our Carnoustie. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] More from The Courier Women, 88 and 90, taken to hospital as car flips in Monifieth Police response after two car crash temporarily blocks Kirkcaldy street Two taken to hospital following four-vehicle crash on A90 at Laurencekirk Two people taken to hospital following two-vehicle crash on Standing Stane Road