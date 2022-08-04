Anstruther campaigners fear skatepark on wildflower meadow a ‘done deal’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Anstruther campaigners fear skatepark on wildflower meadow a ‘done deal’

By Neil Henderson
August 4 2022, 11.10am Updated: August 4 2022, 11.14am
Keep Bankie Park Green campaigners.

A new skatepark proposed for Anstruther will “devour” a wildflower meadow, campaigners have warned.

The new facility has been mooted for the East Neuk, with a site yet to be confirmed.

But Anstruther residents say they fear a site at Bankie Park, currently home to wildflowers, is a “done deal” after paperwork was uncovered citing it as the preferred location.

It is the second time they have had to campaign to stop development in the park, after a proposal to build a care home there was dropped in 2018.

Campaigners say the wild meadow would be destroyed if the skate park was built at the park.

Anstruther Skatepark Group recently held a series of consultation events to determine a suitable site for a concrete park within the East Neuk, backed by Fife Council.

The results are yet to be published but campaign group Keep Bankie Park Green (KBPG) say if it is built at that location a wildflower meadow, which has been in place for over a decade, will be destroyed.

Graham Ellery from KBPG said: “We are not opposed to a skate facility being built in the area.

“However, there is already very limited green space in Anstruther.

“Building a concrete structure at Bankie Park would devour a wild meadow which has been established to allow wildlife to flourish.

“There are a number of other locations that, we feel, would be better suited for a skate park.”

“It is hard to believe that local people have yet another fight on their hands to save this area from future development.”

The council insists no decisions have been made yet and the location is still to be finalised.

Other sites on the table are:

  • Dreelside
  • Mayview
  • Silverdykes
  • Waid Academy
  • West Braes, Pittenweem

But a Freedom of Information request submitted by KBPG revealed a funding application to Sport Scotland for one third of the £150,000 project states Bankie Park as the proposed location for the skatepark.

Mr Ellery said: “Locals have been repeatedly assured no decision has been made on the location of the project.

“The FOI clearly shows local people have been duped.

“People are angry as they feel this has all been carried out behind closed doors and their concerns ignored.

“We fear this could already be a done deal.”

And the group say they have the support of local politicians.

‘Anger and disbelief’

Although the consultation results have not yet been published, local Liberal Democrat councillor Fiona Corps said there is clear opposition to building the park at the Bankie.

She said: “Nobody is against the idea of a skatepark in the local area, in fact there is a lot of community support for the project.

“However, it was noticeably clear from the public consultation that there was anger and disbelief that the preferred site would be Bankie Park.

“I hope the skatepark Ggroup will consider this and look at other alternatives.”

The Anstruther Skatepark Group did not respond to a request for comment.

Louise Whyte, the council’s capital project manager, said:  “We’re really excited to be working with the Anstruther Skatepark Group on bringing a new skatepark to the area and I know from the consultation that’s already been carried out that local children are excited too.

“The Anstruther Skatepark Group has identified a number of possible sites for the park and there has been lots of local consultation over the last few weeks.

“When we have the results of that we can decide next steps.”

