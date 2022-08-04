Anstruther campaigners fear skatepark on wildflower meadow a ‘done deal’

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A new skatepark proposed for Anstruther will “devour” a wildflower meadow, campaigners have warned.

The new facility has been mooted for the East Neuk, with a site yet to be confirmed.

But Anstruther residents say they fear a site at Bankie Park, currently home to wildflowers, is a “done deal” after paperwork was uncovered citing it as the preferred location.

It is the second time they have had to campaign to stop development in the park, after a proposal to build a care home there was dropped in 2018.

Anstruther Skatepark Group recently held a series of consultation events to determine a suitable site for a concrete park within the East Neuk, backed by Fife Council.

The results are yet to be published but campaign group Keep Bankie Park Green (KBPG) say if it is built at that location a wildflower meadow, which has been in place for over a decade, will be destroyed.

Bankie Park skatepark would ‘devour’ Anstruther wild meadow

Graham Ellery from KBPG said: “We are not opposed to a skate facility being built in the area.

“However, there is already very limited green space in Anstruther.

“Building a concrete structure at Bankie Park would devour a wild meadow which has been established to allow wildlife to flourish.

“There are a number of other locations that, we feel, would be better suited for a skate park.”

“It is hard to believe that local people have yet another fight on their hands to save this area from future development.”

The council insists no decisions have been made yet and the location is still to be finalised.

Other sites on the table are:

Dreelside

Mayview

Silverdykes

Waid Academy

West Braes, Pittenweem

But a Freedom of Information request submitted by KBPG revealed a funding application to Sport Scotland for one third of the £150,000 project states Bankie Park as the proposed location for the skatepark.

Mr Ellery said: “Locals have been repeatedly assured no decision has been made on the location of the project.

“The FOI clearly shows local people have been duped.

“People are angry as they feel this has all been carried out behind closed doors and their concerns ignored.

“We fear this could already be a done deal.”

And the group say they have the support of local politicians.

‘Anger and disbelief’

Although the consultation results have not yet been published, local Liberal Democrat councillor Fiona Corps said there is clear opposition to building the park at the Bankie.

She said: “Nobody is against the idea of a skatepark in the local area, in fact there is a lot of community support for the project.

“However, it was noticeably clear from the public consultation that there was anger and disbelief that the preferred site would be Bankie Park.

“I hope the skatepark Ggroup will consider this and look at other alternatives.”

The Anstruther Skatepark Group did not respond to a request for comment.

Louise Whyte, the council’s capital project manager, said: “We’re really excited to be working with the Anstruther Skatepark Group on bringing a new skatepark to the area and I know from the consultation that’s already been carried out that local children are excited too.

“The Anstruther Skatepark Group has identified a number of possible sites for the park and there has been lots of local consultation over the last few weeks.

“When we have the results of that we can decide next steps.”