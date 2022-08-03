MARTEL MAXWELL: The Lionesses won and women everywhere roared

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

What a result for England’s Lionesses on Sunday.

Sure, they won the UEFA Women’s Championship final against Germany. But, perhaps more importantly, it was also a victory for women’s football.

Even late-comers to this spectacle had to sit up and take notice when Alessia Russo’s backheel goal against Sweden helped catapult the Lionesses into the final.

Maybe they watched it from every angle.

And maybe like me, the people watching these women live up to their Lionesses nickname felt incredibly proud.

This pride was unexpected, so I’ve tried to explain it – not least to myself.

First up, let’s get rid of the elephant in the room.

It was England, not Scotland who won.

When I tweeted a congratulations, I was met with a few “but you’re Scottish?!” replies.

Actually I was born in London (to two Dundonians) and came back to Dundee aged two.

You won’t find a more patriotic Scot but I don’t hate England.

I lived in London for 15 years, still work in England a lot and have great pals there.

There’s room to feel both Scottish and British. It’s not a political statement – it’s just a feeling.

And bring us the day when Scotland’s ladies do this and we’ll really show you a celebration.

But for now, I’m proud because the women in this Lionesses team went out there and played incredible football.

A victory for determination – and a signal to little girls

“They’re good eh?,” I remarked to my husband during the final. “It’s just like watching men’s football.”

Do you know what’s he said?

“It’s probably better.”

But the one thing that wasn’t in doubt was the sheer determination that took the team to the final.

I wonder how many times these Lionesses – and their predecessors – have had to listen to men ‘joking’ about remembering to take their handbags on the pitch.

Or telling them they have another place and it’s making tea at home.

Or that women can’t play football.

I can remember comments just like these – now seen as outrageously sexist – being commonplace just a decade or two ago.

But the people who thought that way have been proved categorically wrong.

And any wee girl thinking her choices lie between gymnastics, horse-riding, netball or hockey now knows it is not only possible to play, football, but it’s possible to compete and win at the highest level.

My daughter started playing football 4 years ago. Boys at school refused to play with her, boots in shops were labelled ‘boys’ and there was hardly any coverage of the women’s game. On Sunday I’ll take her to Wembley to watch the @Lionesses . It means so much! @HerGameToo pic.twitter.com/NZaOifzkur — Darren Vowles (@darrenvowles) July 26, 2022

Maybe all the other sports we’ve traditionally left to the men – from rugby to weightlifting – will also come into play.

A valuable lesson for boys too

My eldest boy has started playing for a local team. One of the best players is a girl – and why wouldn’t she be?

He and my middle son are football daft and I loved that they felt invested in this women’s final.

It hasn’t been an option for generations of boys before them. The TV coverage hasn’t been there, nor the brilliance we now see on the pitch.

But I want them to think nothing of watching women’s sport – to see it as the norm.

As the lone woman in our house, I am partly responsible for how they view gender and everything that goes with it.

I just want them to get on with it – not to think there’s a tricky divide to navigate, but that women are brilliant and equal.

Because here’s the thing. They always have been.

Just ask the jute workers of Dundee – like my gran who lost a finger in the mills.

Or the women who carried the country on as normal when the men went to war, doing all the jobs no one had ever thought them capable of.

Women have been slogging it out for generations and the fact it’s not been front page news makes it all the more courageous.

Lionesses can be proud of the example they have set for women

I tell my boys all the time that they can be anything they want to be – but there’s a caveat. They’ve got to try hard enough.

And that’s the beauty of England’s win.

They’ve shown that grit pays and that dreams can come true when you don’t give up.

It’s a lesson for our children and for ourselves too.

And since the joke is on the sexist critics of women’s football, here’s another one.

England have been banging on about bringing it home again since 1966 and finally, when they do get some decent silverware, it’s the women who got the job done.

Forgive me the reverse sexism, I never thought I’d get the chance to say that.

Well done to the Lionesses. You’ve made women everywhere roar.