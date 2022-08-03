Sharon Hutchison: Locals asked to check sheds in search for missing Dundee woman

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Locals are being asked to check their sheds and outbuildings as the search for missing Dundee woman Sharon Hutchison continues.

The 54-year-old was last seen on Provost Road on Saturday afternoon.

But police say concerns about her welfare are growing.

They have issued a fresh appeal to help track her down and released a new photograph of her (above).

Message for residents in Hilltown and Coldside

People living in the Hilltown and Coldside areas are being asked to check the areas around their homes in case she has taken shelter there.

Inspector Kris McCall said: “As time passes we are growing increasingly concerned for Sharon.

“We are carrying out extensive searches and reviewing CCTV in an effort to trace her.

“We have had a sighting of her in Provost Road on Saturday afternoon. We have issued a second photograph of Sharon which may help people recognise her.

“I would urge anyone who has any information on Sharon’s whereabouts or who has had contact with her to call Police Scotland on 101, quoting 2428 of July 30.”

Sharon is described as being 5ft 1in in height and of slim build with long, brown hair. She also wears glasses.

It is believed that she is wearing black leggings, a blue anorak and black shoes, and is in possession of a black handbag.