Sharon Hutchison: Locals asked to check sheds in search for missing Dundee woman

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Dundee

Sharon Hutchison: Locals asked to check sheds in search for missing Dundee woman

By Lindsey Hamilton
August 3 2022, 12.28pm Updated: August 3 2022, 12.56pm
A new image of Sharon Hutchison released by police.
A new image of Sharon Hutchison released by police.

Locals are being asked to check their sheds and outbuildings as the search for missing Dundee woman Sharon Hutchison continues.

The 54-year-old was last seen on Provost Road on Saturday afternoon.

But police say concerns about her welfare are growing.

They have issued a fresh appeal to help track her down and released a new photograph of her (above).

Message for residents in Hilltown and Coldside

People living in the Hilltown and Coldside areas are being asked to check the areas around their homes in case she has taken shelter there.

Inspector Kris McCall said: “As time passes we are growing increasingly concerned for Sharon.

“We are carrying out extensive searches and reviewing CCTV in an effort to trace her.

“We have had a sighting of her in Provost Road on Saturday afternoon. We have issued a second photograph of Sharon which may help people recognise her.

A photo of Dundee woman Sharon Hutchison  issued in the original appeal.

“I would urge anyone who has any information on Sharon’s whereabouts or who has had contact with her to call Police Scotland on 101, quoting 2428 of July 30.”

Sharon is described as being 5ft 1in in height and of slim build with long, brown hair. She also wears glasses.

It is believed that she is wearing black leggings, a blue anorak and black shoes, and is in possession of a black handbag.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier

Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]