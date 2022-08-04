LYNNE HOGGAN: What Big Brother needs is a house full of Scottish people

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
LYNNE HOGGAN: What Big Brother needs is a house full of Scottish people

By Lynne Hoggan
August 4 2022, 2.57pm Updated: August 4 2022, 3.44pm
If Big Brother bosses want oversized characters they could do worse than fill the house with Scottish people.
This week has brought news that not one, but two of my favourite TV shows are making a comeback.

First up, Gladiators. And yes, we are ready.

I have so many memories of watching people take on the likes of Jet, Wolf and Lightning back in the ’90s.

It’s being filmed down in Sheffield and members of the public will be able to join the audience. So it’ll soon be time to grab your foam finger and go for it.

But the comeback that’s got us all talking is, of course, the return of Big Brother.

Yes the reality TV monster, which first appeared in 2000, is on its way back – to ITV this time. And I cannot wait to see what they do with it.

Big Brother brought us some of the most iconic moments of the last two decades.

And that famous theme tune still sends nostalgic endorphins through our veins.

Memories of simpler times

I remember the early days of Big Brother when we’d get in from a night out, put on Channel 4 and watch the housemates SLEEP.

Imagine sitting there waiting for someone to get up for the loo or a drink of water of just move in bed?

Jade Goody, one of the breakout stars of Big Brother on Channel 4. BBH Pictures.

We’d never known anything like it. Watching random people in a house.

But Big Brother was at its best in the good old days when it first started.

The formula was ‘put some people who have never met in a house together, make them do tasks to get food shopping and see how they get on’.

And it worked.

I know they have to change things up to keep it interesting.

And so over the years they added twists and turns into Big Brother – late housemates arriving, double evictions and dividing housemates into different areas of the house.

But it had lost something by the time it was axed by Channel 5 in 2018.

I hope it doesn’t come back as a Love Island type show – all abs, extensions, tans and white teeth.

We want a bit of variety in our housemates.

But keep it simple I say. Let the magic happen.

Big Brother – but make it Scottish

Or if Big Brother bosses want to really change things up, what about a Scottish only Big Brother?

They could recruit a bunch of people from all over the country – a Glaswegian, a Dundonian, a Fifer – and have them do haggis eating tasks or see who can eat the most pehs in two minutes.

Nikki Grahame, who died last year after battling anorexia, starred in the seventh series of Big Brother. Yui Mok/PA Wire.

I can just hear Sandra from round the corner in charge of the shopping list, telling everyone she needs full fat milk in her tea when everyone else is wanting semi-skimmed.

Imagine the banter after a couple of drinks, imagine the drama. Imagine!

Like true Scots we’d watch religiously, maybe cringing at times.

But a Scottish Big Brother could be packed full of the best housemates – the pal you meet in a pub toilet on a night out, the guy at the bus stop who gives you a nod first thing in the morning, the lassie who said she loved your outfit.

Characters. Scottish folk. Legends.

More from The Courier

Tags

Conversation

[[title]]