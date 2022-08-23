COURIER OPINION: Montrose Royal British Legion raid has devastated members

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The Royal British Legion Scotland does remarkable work for those with a link to the forces.

For more than 100 years it has provided a community space for ex-service personnel and their families to socialise and reminisce.

For outsiders it might be difficult to fully grasp the bond that members enjoy.

It is the tightest of tight-knit groups. One built on respect, comradeship and support.

When that core is violated in some way, it is not just one person who feels the hurt. Dozens do.

The Montrose branch of RBLS was targeted by thieves over the weekend.

The culprits went through the club like bulls in a china shop.

They smashed up two gaming machines and stole from the tills. It’s been estimated that the wrecking spree will result in the club facing a £10,000 repair bill.

Treasurer Val Cooper said members had been left devastated by the break-in.

Thankfully there has been some good from the bad.

Members of the local community have been handing in donations and offering to help with the clean-up.

That respect for those who have served Queen and country is something for the members to hold on to as they pick up the pieces of an entirely unwarranted intrusion into their lives.