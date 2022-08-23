COURIER OPINION: Montrose Royal British Legion raid has devastated members

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
COURIER OPINION: Montrose Royal British Legion raid has devastated members

By The Courier
August 23 2022, 11.00am Updated: August 23 2022, 11.56am
Val Cooper, 69, treasurer and bar convener at RBLS Montrose, following the break-in.
Val Cooper, 69, treasurer and bar convener at RBLS Montrose, following the break-in.

The Royal British Legion Scotland does remarkable work for those with a link to the forces.

For more than 100 years it has provided a community space for ex-service personnel and their families to socialise and reminisce.

For outsiders it might be difficult to fully grasp the bond that members enjoy.

It is the tightest of tight-knit groups. One built on respect, comradeship and support.

When that core is violated in some way, it is not just one person who feels the hurt. Dozens do.

A damaged door at the Montrose Royal British Legion. Photo: Kim Cessford / DCT Media.

The Montrose branch of RBLS was targeted by thieves over the weekend.

The culprits went through the club like bulls in a china shop.

They smashed up two gaming machines and stole from the tills. It’s been estimated that the wrecking spree will result in the club facing a £10,000 repair bill.

Treasurer Val Cooper said members had been left devastated by the break-in.

Damage was caused to the gaming machines at the Montrose British Legion. Photo: Kim Cessford / DCT Media.

Thankfully there has been some good from the bad.

Members of the local community have been handing in donations and offering to help with the clean-up.

That respect for those who have served Queen and country is something for the members to hold on to as they pick up the pieces of an entirely unwarranted intrusion into their lives.

