Thousands of pounds stolen from gambling machines during Montrose veterans’ club break-in By Poppy Watson August 22 2022, 2.36pm Updated: August 22 2022, 4.03pm 0 Val Cooper with one of the club's damaged gaming machines. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] More from Angus & The Mearns LISTEN: The changing faces of Dunfermline's Alhambra Theatre How does it feel when the curtain rises? Dundee Youth Music Theatre reveal the… 0 Bin strikes remain on schedule despite latest pay offer - what happens next? 0 Montrose man Steve’s Bhoys do it the Celtic way to raise more than £10,000… 0 Forfar carer told resident 'you stink' before marching her to bath 0 Dangerous 190-year-old stonework forces developers to tweak Newtyle railway sheds housing plan Forfar thug who broke police officer's leg jailed after breaching order How Forfar's Strathmore Primary became Scotland's first ADHD friendly school 0 Dundee Kiltwalk 2022 roll of honour 0 Our favourite pictures from Dundee Kiltwalk 2022 0 More from The Courier 'Expanded outdoor seating areas will help our Perth restaurants survive disruptive City Hall works' 0 LEE WILKIE: Dundee point at Morton shouldn't be a worry but pressure is on… 0 LEE WILKIE: Troubled Dundee United's heart has gone - how they get it back… 0 Dundee pensioner's fire fears after rubbish dumped outside her home 0 Judge rejects Perth would-be killer's 'miscarriage of justice' claim Lundin Links Hotel fire: Police 'close to identifying person responsible'