Montrose man Steve’s Bhoys do it the Celtic way to raise more than £10,000 for MND Scotland

An Angus man’s three sons have smashed the £10,000 barrier with a Montrose to Glasgow charity walk for MND Scotland.

And Steve Pert said he couldn’t have been more proud or humbled by their effort as he joined them on Celtic Way at the end of the 121-mile challenge.

Sean, John and Paul took on the trek for the charity which has proved invaluable to the family since 58-year-old Steve was diagnosed with motor neurone disease earlier this year.

The family’s passion for Celtic saw the boys cover the distance between Angus and Glasgow’s east end over five days.

John, 41, Paul, 37, and 34-year-old Sean finished the walk in time for Sunday’s Premiership clash with Hearts.

It culminated in an emotional walk up Celtic Way in front of the fans.

Steve worked as a signaller with Network Rail before the MND diagnosis ended his 38-year career.

The disease has already affected his mobility.

But he walked on crutches alongside his sons as they reached the finish line.

Cheering supporters

“I don’t think there was a dry eye,” said Steve.

“It’s normally closed off for the arrival of the team bus, but the club allowed us to walk up there for the finish.

“It was very emotional, seeing the fans there clapping for us.

“A lot of friends who wouldn’t normally go to a game had turned up and to see so many people either side of the barriers was quite an experience.

“It’s difficult to find the words, but it was something very special.

“My wife Yvonne and I are just so proud and humbled by what the boys have done.”

Yvonne added: “The boys were phenomenal with the effort they put in.

“People were stopping them on the roads and asking them what they were doing it for and they were just handing over money.”

Remarkable total

The family say they have been stunned by the generosity which has now taken the fundraising total well beyond the £10,000 mark.

“We never put a figure on what we hoped we might raise,” said Steve.

“We just let it roll and whatever came in would be a bonus for the effort the boys put in.

“So to be honest we are speechless with the way it has gone.

“There are so many people that have supported us and done fundraisers.

“Montrose Celtic Supporters Club handed over a cheque for £1,000 at the finish, and Montrose Rope and Sail even made a banner for the boys.”

A fundraising page will remain open for a couple of weeks and people can donate at www.justgiving.com/fundraising/walktocelticpark

And the family settled down to savour their favourites’ 2-0 win over Hearts.

“That was definitely the icing on top of the cake for all of us,” said Steve.