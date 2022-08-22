Montrose man Steve’s Bhoys do it the Celtic way to raise more than £10,000 for MND Scotland

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Montrose man Steve’s Bhoys do it the Celtic way to raise more than £10,000 for MND Scotland

By Graham Brown
August 22 2022, 2.38pm Updated: August 22 2022, 3.08pm
Steve and Yvonne Pert (centre) with members of Montrose Celtic Supporters Club at the end of the walk.
Steve and Yvonne Pert (centre) with members of Montrose Celtic Supporters Club at the end of the walk.

An Angus man’s three sons have smashed the £10,000 barrier with a Montrose to Glasgow charity walk for MND Scotland.

And Steve Pert said he couldn’t have been more proud or humbled by their effort as he joined them on Celtic Way at the end of the 121-mile challenge.

Sean, John and Paul took on the trek for the charity which has proved invaluable to the family since 58-year-old Steve was diagnosed with motor neurone disease earlier this year.

Steven and Yvonne Pert with sons Paul, John and Sean at the start of the trek for MND Scotland.
Steven and Yvonne Pert with sons Paul, John and Sean at the start of the trek.

The family’s passion for Celtic saw the boys cover the distance between Angus and Glasgow’s east end over five days.

John, 41, Paul, 37, and 34-year-old Sean finished the walk in time for Sunday’s Premiership clash with Hearts.

It culminated in an emotional walk up Celtic Way in front of the fans.

Sean, Paul and John Pert on the opening Angus leg of the five-day MND Scotland fundraiser.
Sean, Paul and John Pert on the opening Angus leg of the five-day MND Scotland fundraiser.

Steve worked as a signaller with Network Rail before the MND diagnosis ended his 38-year career.

The disease has already affected his mobility.

But he walked on crutches alongside his sons as they reached the finish line.

Cheering supporters

“I don’t think there was a dry eye,” said Steve.

“It’s normally closed off for the arrival of the team bus, but the club allowed us to walk up there for the finish.

“It was very emotional, seeing the fans there clapping for us.

“A lot of friends who wouldn’t normally go to a game had turned up and to see so many people either side of the barriers was quite an experience.

“It’s difficult to find the words, but it was something very special.

“My wife Yvonne and I are just so proud and humbled by what the boys have done.”

Yvonne added: “The boys were phenomenal with the effort they put in.

Steven and Yvonne Pert
Steven and Yvonne Pert in the garden of their home near Montrose. Pic: Gareth Jennings/DCT Media.

“People were stopping them on the roads and asking them what they were doing it for and they were just handing over money.”

Remarkable total

The family say they have been stunned by the generosity which has now taken the fundraising total well beyond the £10,000 mark.

“We never put a figure on what we hoped we might raise,” said Steve.

“We just let it roll and whatever came in would be a bonus for the effort the boys put in.

Steven Perth from Montrose has been diagnosed with MND
Steven and Yvonne Pert’s love of Celtic FC has taken them to Europe and the US.

“So to be honest we are speechless with the way it has gone.

“There are so many people that have supported us and done fundraisers.

“Montrose Celtic Supporters Club handed over a cheque for £1,000 at the finish, and Montrose Rope and Sail even made a banner for the boys.”

The brothers make a brief stop at the Kelpies.
The brothers make a brief stop at the Kelpies.

A fundraising page will remain open for a couple of weeks and people can donate at www.justgiving.com/fundraising/walktocelticpark

And the family settled down to savour their favourites’ 2-0 win over Hearts.

“That was definitely the icing on top of the cake for all of us,” said Steve.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Angus & The Mearns

Steve and Yvonne Pert (centre) with members of Montrose Celtic Supporters Club at the end of the walk.
LISTEN: The changing faces of Dunfermline's Alhambra Theatre
the Grease cast at The Friary
How does it feel when the curtain rises? Dundee Youth Music Theatre reveal the…
0
Steve and Yvonne Pert (centre) with members of Montrose Celtic Supporters Club at the end of the walk.
Bin strikes remain on schedule despite latest pay offer - what happens next?
0
Val Cooper with one of the club's damaged gaming machines.
Thousands of pounds stolen from gambling machines during Montrose veterans' club break-in
0
Steve and Yvonne Pert (centre) with members of Montrose Celtic Supporters Club at the end of the walk.
Forfar carer told resident 'you stink' before marching her to bath
0
Newtyle railway sheds
Dangerous 190-year-old stonework forces developers to tweak Newtyle railway sheds housing plan
Connor Collins
Forfar thug who broke police officer's leg jailed after breaching order
Steve and Yvonne Pert (centre) with members of Montrose Celtic Supporters Club at the end of the walk.
How Forfar's Strathmore Primary became Scotland's first ADHD friendly school
0
Steve and Yvonne Pert (centre) with members of Montrose Celtic Supporters Club at the end of the walk.
Dundee Kiltwalk 2022 roll of honour
0
Steve and Yvonne Pert (centre) with members of Montrose Celtic Supporters Club at the end of the walk.
Our favourite pictures from Dundee Kiltwalk 2022
0

More from The Courier

Steve and Yvonne Pert (centre) with members of Montrose Celtic Supporters Club at the end of the walk.
'Expanded outdoor seating areas will help our Perth restaurants survive disruptive City Hall works'
0
Steve and Yvonne Pert (centre) with members of Montrose Celtic Supporters Club at the end of the walk.
LEE WILKIE: Dundee point at Morton shouldn't be a worry but pressure is on…
0
Steven Fletcher dejected at full-time against St Mirren.
LEE WILKIE: Troubled Dundee United's heart has gone - how they get it back…
0
Steve and Yvonne Pert (centre) with members of Montrose Celtic Supporters Club at the end of the walk.
Dundee pensioner's fire fears after rubbish dumped outside her home
0
Steve and Yvonne Pert (centre) with members of Montrose Celtic Supporters Club at the end of the walk.
Judge rejects Perth would-be killer's 'miscarriage of justice' claim
Steve and Yvonne Pert (centre) with members of Montrose Celtic Supporters Club at the end of the walk.
Lundin Links Hotel fire: Police 'close to identifying person responsible'