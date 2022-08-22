Scott Allan urges Dundee United to strengthen ‘evident’ problem position and pinpoints confidence drain

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Former Dundee United playmaker Scott Allan believes the Tangerines’ damaging 7-0 defeat against AZ Alkmaar has “shot” confidence at Tannadice.

The Terrors have followed that Europa Conference League humbling with 4-1 and 3-0 defeats against Hearts and St Mirren.

And Allan reckons Jack Ross’ side are still battling the continental hangover from a dismal evening at the AFAS Stadion.

“I definitely think the game in the Conference League against Alkmaar has shot a lot of those players’ confidence,” Allan told Sky Sports. “There is no question about that.

“But when you look at them from the outside, they have talent in that squad. They have experience and you would be looking at them to turn it around.

“They need to do that fast because the fans aren’t happy with some of the goals they are conceding up there.”

Ross endured chants of “sacked in the morning” from the travelling St Mirren supporters on Saturday.

And while the pressure from dissatisfied Arabs is yet to reach those levels, the onus to spark a revival is increasingly strong.

“I know Jack personally and this will be hurting him,” continued Allan, who worked under Ross at Hibernian.

“He’ll be trying everything on the training park and looking at himself as well, to see what he can do differently.”

Destroyer

However, Arbroath ace Allan believes it is essential that United, who face Celtic on Sunday, add a combative presence to their midfield after shipping 15 goals in their last four outings.

The ease with which the Tangerines’ engine room is being carved apart underlines the lack of a player akin to Calum Butcher or Jeando Fuchs.

“The key thing for me is: I think Dundee United need to go and find someone to play in front of the back four and really be a destroyer in there,” Allan added. “That has become evident in the last couple of weeks.”