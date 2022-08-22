Scott Allan urges Dundee United to strengthen ‘evident’ problem position and pinpoints confidence drain

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

Scott Allan urges Dundee United to strengthen ‘evident’ problem position and pinpoints confidence drain

By Alan Temple
August 22 2022, 2.50pm Updated: August 22 2022, 3.10pm
Allan, pictured, worked under Ross at Hibernian.
Allan, pictured, worked under Ross at Hibernian.

Former Dundee United playmaker Scott Allan believes the Tangerines’ damaging 7-0 defeat against AZ Alkmaar has “shot” confidence at Tannadice.

The Terrors have followed that Europa Conference League humbling with 4-1 and 3-0 defeats against Hearts and St Mirren.

And Allan reckons Jack Ross’ side are still battling the continental hangover from a dismal evening at the AFAS Stadion.

“I definitely think the game in the Conference League against Alkmaar has shot a lot of those players’ confidence,” Allan told Sky Sports.  “There is no question about that.

“But when you look at them from the outside, they have talent in that squad. They have experience and you would be looking at them to turn it around.

“They need to do that fast because the fans aren’t happy with some of the goals they are conceding up there.”

Ross endured chants of “sacked in the morning” from the travelling St Mirren supporters on Saturday.

And while the pressure from dissatisfied Arabs is yet to reach those levels, the onus to spark a revival is increasingly strong.

“I know Jack personally and this will be hurting him,” continued Allan, who worked under Ross at Hibernian.

He’ll be trying everything on the training park and looking at himself as well, to see what he can do differently.”

Destroyer

However, Arbroath ace Allan believes it is essential that United, who face Celtic on Sunday, add a combative presence to their midfield after shipping 15 goals in their last four outings. 

Jack Ross, left, and Scott Allan during their Hibs days.

The ease with which the Tangerines’ engine room is being carved apart underlines the lack of a player akin to Calum Butcher or Jeando Fuchs.

“The key thing for me is: I think Dundee United need to go and find someone to play in front of the back four and really be a destroyer in there,” Allan added. “That has become evident in the last couple of weeks.”

Glenn Middleton: Dundee United players won’t ‘throw each other under the bus’

