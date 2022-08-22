Glenn Middleton: Dundee United players won’t ‘throw each other under the bus’

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Glenn Middleton is adamant camaraderie will be key if Dundee United are to emerge from their current malaise, declaring: ‘It is pointless throwing each other under the bus’.

United succumbed to a dreadful 3-0 defeat against St Mirren on Saturday — a fourth successive reverse in all competitions since beating AZ Alkmaar 1-0.

The Tangerines remain winless in the Premiership and have slipped to 11th in the table ahead of next weekend’s visit of Celtic.

Familiar failings were all-too present against the Buddies, with United toothless up top, too open in midfield, ponderous in possession and porous at the back.

“It’s been a tough period since the win over AZ,” said Middleton. “But we all have to be there for each other. It is pointless throwing each other under the bus — you won’t gain anything from that.

“It’s about sticking together as a team and trying to get through this.

“You can’t turn against each other. You can’t fall out and blame each other.

“There’s been no finger pointing. We are a team. We win together and lose together — but we will turn it around.”

St Johnstone lessons

While he has no desire to become embroiled in another relegation battle — and it is far too early to suggest that is what awaits United — Middleton learned plenty of lessons about navigating the tough times while on loan at St Johnstone last term.

The Perth Saints secured their top-flight status via a nerve-jangling playoff against Inverness.

▶️All the goals from Tannadice Park where St Mirren won 3-0 to move into the top-six of the #CinchPremiership while Dundee United drop to 11th after another disappointing display. pic.twitter.com/3wkDBEJIFL — Sky Sports Scotland (@ScotlandSky) August 20, 2022

“I went through it (tough times) last year with St Johnstone and it isn’t nice,” recalled Middleton. “You won’t win every week and I learned how to deal with that.

“You get moments which spark things and you build on that. We need to create those ourselves, no one will hand it to us.”

He added: “We have the characters in the dressing room to turn it around. The boys in there haven’t had the career they have without being good players.”

Hoops challenge

With Celtic the next visitors to Tannadice next Thursday, kick-starting United’s campaign will be easier said than done.

Nevertheless, Middleton has dismissed the notion that the Tangerines will be under less pressure when the champions visit Tayside.

“Does that (less expectation) Celtic make it easier? No. I believe you should never go into a game with that mindset,” said Middleton. “You have to go into games with a positive mindset and build on the stuff we will work on in training.

“It’s completely over to us, after that.”