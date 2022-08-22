Glenn Middleton: Dundee United players won’t ‘throw each other under the bus’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

Glenn Middleton: Dundee United players won’t ‘throw each other under the bus’

By Alan Temple
August 22 2022, 7.00am Updated: August 22 2022, 11.05am
Determined: Middleton
Determined: Middleton

Glenn Middleton is adamant camaraderie will be key if Dundee United are to emerge from their current malaise, declaring: ‘It is pointless throwing each other under the bus’.

United succumbed to a dreadful 3-0 defeat against St Mirren on Saturday — a fourth successive reverse in all competitions since beating AZ Alkmaar 1-0.

The Tangerines remain winless in the Premiership and have slipped to 11th in the table ahead of next weekend’s visit of Celtic.

Familiar failings were all-too present against the Buddies, with United toothless up top, too open in midfield, ponderous in possession and porous at the back.

Alex Grieve slots home the third

“It’s been a tough period since the win over AZ,” said Middleton. “But we all have to be there for each other. It is pointless throwing each other under the bus — you won’t gain anything from that.

“It’s about sticking together as a team and trying to get through this.

“You can’t turn against each other. You can’t fall out and blame each other.

There’s been no finger pointing. We are a team. We win together and lose together — but we will turn it around.”

St Johnstone lessons

While he has no desire to become embroiled in another relegation battle — and it is far too early to suggest that is what awaits United — Middleton learned plenty of lessons about navigating the tough times while on loan at St Johnstone last term.

The Perth Saints secured their top-flight status via a nerve-jangling playoff against Inverness.

I went through it (tough times) last year with St Johnstone and it isn’t nice,” recalled Middleton. “You won’t win every week and I learned how to deal with that.

“You get moments which spark things and you build on that. We need to create those ourselves, no one will hand it to us.”

He added: “We have the characters in the dressing room to turn it around. The boys in there haven’t had the career they have without being good players.”

Hoops challenge

With Celtic the next visitors to Tannadice next Thursday, kick-starting United’s campaign will be easier said than done.

Nevertheless, Middleton has dismissed the notion that the Tangerines will be under less pressure when the champions visit Tayside.

“Does that (less expectation) Celtic make it easier? No. I believe you should never go into a game with that mindset,” said Middleton. “You have to go into games with a positive mindset and build on the stuff we will work on in training.

“It’s completely over to us, after that.”

5 Dundee United talking points as St Mirren collapse poses huge questions ahead of Celtic visit

